The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending June 3, 2018:

1. Game Night (2018)

2. Annihilation

3. Black Panther (2018)

4. Tomb Raider (2018)

5. Red Sparrow

6. Braven

7. Love, Simon

8. The Greatest Showman

9. Deadpool

10. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Lady Bird

2. Lost in London

3. The Spectacular Now

4. Unsane

5. The Final Year

6. Mary Shelley

7. Darkest Hour

8. White Boy

9. The Captive

10. In Darkness

