From jail, Brazil's da Silva testifies in Olympic bid probe

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is telling investigators he was unaware of any vote-buying scheme used to secure the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Da Silva gave video conference testimony Tuesday from a prison in the southern city of Curitiba where he was jailed in April for a corruption conviction.

Authorities are investigating what they have called an international corruption scheme aimed at buying votes. Last year, police raided the home of former Brazilian Olympic Committee President Carlos Nuzman. Nuzman and several others in Brazil and France were arrested.

Da Silva is not a defendant in the case. He was Brazil's president in 2009 when Rio won the Olympics bid. Securing the Games was seen as a sign that Latin America's largest nation was finally emerging.