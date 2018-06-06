Warriors-Cavaliers sequel powers ABC to ratings victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There's a hint of viewer fatigue for the latest chapter of the NBA's Cleveland-Golden State rivalry.

Ratings were down slightly for their first two Finals matchups, but still proved TV's most-watched programs last week.

The two teams are vying for the championship for the fourth consecutive year.

Sunday's game two drew 18.5 million viewers compared to last year's 19.7 million, according to Nielsen figures released Tuesday.

Last Thursday's game one was watched by 17.4 million versus 18.7 million in 2017.

The teams meet again Wednesday, with Golden State up two games over the Cleveland Cavaliers as the Warriors defend the title.