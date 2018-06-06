Nautilus Insurance Group Names Allison Kenworthy Chief Financial Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--Nautilus Insurance Group, a Berkley Company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Allison Kenworthy as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605006680/en/

Allison Kenworthy, SVP, Chief Financial Officer, Nautilus Insurance Group (Photo: Business Wire)

Kenworthy has more than 15 years of experience in the insurance industry. Prior to joining Nautilus, Kenworthy most recently worked as Vice President, Statutory Controller, for a global Fortune 100 company.

“Allison comes to Nautilus with excellent credentials and extensive accounting leadership experience,” said Tom Kuzma, President and CEO of Nautilus Insurance Group. “She is a significant addition to our senior leadership team, and brings with her innovative ideas which will ensure Nautilus continues to be focused on strategic issues and best practices.”

“Being at Nautilus, with its stellar reputation in the E&S marketplace, is a great opportunity,” Kenworthy said. “As head of finance, I look forward to working with our talented employees and agency partners. The E&S industry is constantly evolving, and I’m energized to play a role in how Nautilus adapts and thrives.”

Kenworthy earned a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of South Florida, and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About Nautilus Insurance Group

Nautilus Insurance Group ( www.nautilusinsgroup.com ) is a leading U.S. Commercial Excess and Surplus and Specialty Lines provider, offering insurance solutions to appointed Managing General Agents. Nautilus Insurance Group writes on behalf of Nautilus Insurance Company and Great Divide Insurance Company and is a proud member of Berkley, whose insurance company members are rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605006680/en/

CONTACT: Nautilus Insurance Group

Thomas Pytel, Jr., 480-367-5453

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

www.nautilusinsgroup.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ARIZONA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ACCOUNTING FINANCE INSURANCE

SOURCE: Nautilus Insurance Group

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/05/2018 04:11 PM/DISC: 06/05/2018 04:11 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605006680/en