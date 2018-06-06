Trump tweet reflects anticipation for Clinton probe report

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he wants to know "what is taking so long" with an internal Justice Department investigation expected to cast a harsh spotlight on the FBI.

The early-morning tweet shows he's eager to begin another assault on the credibility of those who are investigating him.

It underscores how the White House and Trump's legal team view the upcoming watchdog report as a way to damage the reputation of fired FBI Director James Comey and discredit special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

The report is expected to criticize Comey's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. The White House initially cited that as the rationale for firing the FBI chief. Trump and his allies continue to believe any censures of Comey would undercut his value as a witness.