French Open glance: Former champions meet at Roland Garros

PARIS (AP) — A quick look at the French Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY

Two former French Open champions meet for a spot in the semifinals when third-seeded Garbine Muguruza takes on Maria Sharapova. Muguruza won her first major title two years ago in Paris by defeating Serena Williams in the final while Sharapova is a two-time Roland Garros champion. Still chasing a maiden major trophy, top-ranked Simona Halep takes on 12th-seeded Angelique Kerber. In men's play, 10-time champion Rafael Nadal faces 11th-seeded Diego Schwartzman and No. 3 Marin Cilic is up against No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro in a matchup between two former U.S. Open champions.

WEDNESDAY'S FORECAST

Chance of rain. High of 77 degrees (25 Celsius).

TUESDAY'S WEATHER

Cloudy. High of 73 degrees (23 Celsius).

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Men's quarterfinals: No. 7 Dominic Thiem beat No. 2 Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-2, 6-1; Marco Cecchinato beat No. 20 Novak Djokovic 6-3, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 7-6 (11).

Women's fourth round: No. 13 Madison Keys beat Yulia Putintseva 7-6 (5), 6-4; No. 10 Sloane Stephens beat No. 14 Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-1.

STAT OF THE DAY

40 — The number of years since an Italian male player made it to a Grand Slam semifinal. Cecchinato equaled Corrado Barazzutti, who was a semifinalist at the 1978 French Open.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I am back in the locker room. That's where I'm back." — Djokovic, to a reporter suggesting he was back in the mix despite his loss.

