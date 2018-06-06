The Internet’s Furriest Home Videos!

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--Howie Mandel is not only a comedy legend and TV superstar, he’s also an animal lover who has teamed up with the Instagram account @AnimalsDoingThings to bring the internet’s funniest animal videos to TV. Boasting 1.6 million followers, Mandel takes the best submissions from @AnimalsDoingThings and brings them exclusively to Nat Geo WILD. Each episode of Howie Mandel’sAnimals Doing Things is narrated with his signature comedy, bringing the LOLs to never-before-seen videos of animals doing amazing, adorable and hilarious things. Howie Mandel’sAnimals Doing Things premieres Saturday, June 16, at 9/8c on Nat Geo WILD.

“Who doesn’t want the best internet animal videos edited together in one place?” said Mandel. “I can’t think of a better home for this show than Nat Geo WILD, where the viewers are the most passionate animal lovers on the planet.”

Get ready for some viral video catnip, including dancing puppies, wrestling kittens, musical monkeys and acrobatic lizards. Each clip is set up and paid off by Mandel’s jokes and witty commentary. Videos are submitted from all around the world and each episode is packed with animals of all breeds, shapes and sizes.

Additionally, animal experts will join the fun to provide professional insights into the real behavior and science behind the animal antics.

With Mandel’s voice and comedic brilliance, insights from animal experts and a library of never-before-seen animal clips curated by the host himself, each episode of Howie Mandel’sAnimals Doing Things will be packed with funny, exciting and unpredictable moments!

Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things is produced by Alevy Productions and Leepson Bounds Entertainment for Nat Geo WILD. Executive producers are Howie Mandel, David Leepson, Reid Hailey, Derek Lucas and Max Benator. Co-executive producer is Aaron Rice. For Nat Geo WILD, executive producer and senior vice president of development and production is Janet Han Vissering.

