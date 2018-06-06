The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® Awards the Carlos Vives Scholarship to Nicolle Horbath

BOGOTÁ, Colombia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation ® has awarded the Carlos Vives Scholarship to 21-year-old voice student Nicolle Horbath. The scholarship has a maximum value of $200,000 USD to study at Berklee College of Music for four years in Boston beginning September 2018, where Horbath will obtain a Bachelor's of Music in Songwriting. The Colombian student was chosen by the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation's Scholarship Committee from amongst a highly competitive applicant pool from the American continent and the Iberian Peninsula.

Nicolle Horbath, scholarship winner, and Carlos Vives performing together (Photo: Business Wire)

To date, more than 100 scholarships totaling a remarkable $2.7 million have been gifted by the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, which continues to support Latin music in many ways, such as by furthering the careers of talented students, who are looking to start or continue their university music education.

During the scholarship presentation ceremony Gabriel Abaroa, Jr. President/CEO of The Latin Recording Academy ®, said, "Our scholarships help students with economic difficulties, who cannot finance their education, attend some of the most recognized universities in the world. We are pleased to grant our fourth Prodigy Scholarship, known as the Carlos Vives Scholarship, to Nicolle Horbath, whose excellent talent stood out amongst hundreds of applicants and has demonstrated an unconditional commitment to promoting Latin music through her formal music training."

Regarding his work with the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation and his decision to finance this scholarship, Carlos Vives said: "It is very difficult for Latin students to have access to important and valuable scholarships like this one. This scholarship supports four years of education at one of the most prestigious and important universities in the world and in such a marvelous city like Boston. Nicolle will have the wonderful opportunity to dedicate four years to perfecting her art. If it were not for the scholarships that the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation awards every year, many students would not have these types of opportunities. I like the way Nicolle sees music, she gives it a universal appeal, fusing it with music from the rest of the world, and I like her vision for folk music; studying at Berklee will enrich all of these qualities. Bringing so much joy to a person and their family is beautiful."

Horbath greatly expressed her gratitude towards Vives, the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation and to all the people that helped her reach her dreams. "The appreciation I feel towards the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation and Carlos Vives is indescribable. This has always been a dream for me and it feels incredible knowing that it is now my reality. I promise to always be a good role model for young musicians and to make Colombia proud," she said.

"We are proud to present a scholarship in collaboration with Carlos Vives and the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation to Nicolle Horbath, who was introduced to us through the Berklee Latino program where she won a scholarship to our vocal summit summer program at our Boston campus,” said Berklee President Roger H. Brown. "Vives’ support of Horbath gives her the opportunity to study with professors and students from all over the world and join a new generation of interconnected musicians with bold sounds and visions."

Horbath will join several other students who have won past Prodigy Scholarships from the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation at Berklee, which includes the saxophonist Silviana Itzel Salinas-Reyna, who had the honor of receiving the first scholarship in 2015 sponsored by musical icon Enrique Iglesias; the self-taught pianist Jesús Molina-Acosta, who received the scholarship in 2016 sponsored by the legendary Juan Luis Guerra; and the bassist Ernesto Nuñez, winner of the 2017 scholarship, sponsored by the successful singer Miguel Bosé.

To qualify for annual financial assistance, Horbath must maintain a 3.5 GPA and fulfill the standards of excellence set forth by the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation and Berklee, which are evaluated each semester.

The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation was established by The Latin Recording Academy ® to promote international awareness and appreciation of the significant contributions of Latin music and its makers to the world's culture, and to protect its rich musical legacy and heritage. The Foundation's primary charitable focus is to provide scholarships to students interested in Latin music with financial need, as well as grants to scholars and organizations worldwide for research and preservation of diverse Latin music genres. For additional information, please visit us at For the latest news and exclusive content follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Carlos Vives singer, composer, actor, and entrepreneur is one of the most emblematic and important figures in Latin music. With more than 20 million albums sold worldwide, he is considered a pioneer of the new Colombian and Latin-American sound. He was the first Colombian artist to win a GRAMMY ®, and to date has won 2 GRAMMYs ® and 11 Latin GRAMMYs™. Currently the GRAMMY Museum ® is exhibiting special objects and instruments that have distinguished his career. Some of his greatest hits are: "La Gota Fría," "Déjame Entrar," "Fruta Fresca," "Pa’ Mayté," "Volví a Nacer," "La Tierra del Olvido," "Bailar Contigo," and the successful "La Bicicleta" which he shares with Shakira. Recently, he presented his tenth studio album titled "Vives" which has several renowned songs, among them: "Robarte Un Beso" and " Nuestro Secreto".

Berklee is the preeminent institute of contemporary music and the performing arts, offering undergraduate and graduate degree programs at its campuses in Boston, Massachusetts and Valencia, Spain, and through its award-winning distance learning program, Berklee Online. Dedicated to nurturing the creative and career potential of the world’s most inspired artists, Berklee’s commitment to arts education is reflected in the work of its students, faculty, and alumni—hundreds of whom have been recognized with GRAMMYS, Latin GRAMMYs, Tonys, Oscars, and Emmy Awards.

At Berklee College of Music and Boston Conservatory at Berklee, students explore interdisciplinary approaches to music, dance, theater, film, business, healthcare, education, technology, and more. Our pioneering youth programs reach underserved classrooms throughout the U.S. and beyond. With students and alumni from more than 100 nations and educational partners across the world, we are forging new connections among art forms, musical traditions, and technologies to build a dynamic, diverse, and collaborative global arts community. Learn more at berklee.edu.

