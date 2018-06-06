NY City Opera commissions Iain Bell work on Stonewall Riots

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City Opera has commissioned "Stonewall" by British composer Iain Bell to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in 1969.

The company said Tuesday the work will premiere on June 19, 2019, nine days prior to the anniversary of the riots sparked by a police raid of the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village section of New York. The demonstrations are viewed as the key event in the gay liberation movement in the United States.

Mark Campbell is writing the libretto and Leonard Foglia will direct.