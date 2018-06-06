Williams Sonoma and Le Creuset Launch Cooking in Color Dinner Series

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--Williams Sonoma, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, announced today an eight city dinner series, celebrating the vibrant colors of Le Creuset. The Cooking in Color dinner series will pair some of the country’s most renowned chefs with a different color of the Le Creuset assortment for a one of a kind dinner experience where participating chefs will develop a menu that also celebrates the color.

The dinner series kicked off in San Francisco on May 30 th with Dominique Crenn and the color teal. The 2018 James Beard Award Winner for Best Chef: West transformed her restaurant Petit Crenn with teal dinnerware, cookware and décor. The Cooking in Color Series will continue with events across the country at premiere venues in Nashville, Raleigh, Chicago, Portland, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Seattle. Each dinner in the series will also feature wines and wine pairings from Winemaker Rob Mondavi Jr. of Michael Mondavi Family Estate and glassware provided by Schott Zwiesel.

Follow along with #cookingincolor as some of the country’s top chefs cook with color and Le Creuset. The final stop in Seattle will unveil a new "mystery color," just in time for the holidays. For more information and tickets, visit: www.williams-sonoma.com/cookingincolor.

Upcoming Events and Ticket Information:

Lapis Cooking in Color Dinner with Chefs Philip Krajeck, and Joshua McFadden, 2018 James Beard Award Winner Saturday, June 16, 2018 from 6:30 – 9:30pm at Bloomsbury Farm – Nashville, TN Tickets: https://cooking-in-color-nashville.eventbrite.com

Quince Cooking in Color Dinner with Chef Ashley Christensen Monday, July 9, 2018 from 6:30 – 9:30pm at Bridge Club – Raleigh, NC Tickets: https://cooking-in-color-raleigh.eventbrite.com

Ocean Cooking in Color Dinner with Chef Sarah Grueneberg Monday, August 27, 2018 from 6:30 – 9:30pm at Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio – Chicago, IL Tickets: https://cooking-in-color-chicago.eventbrite.com

Flame Cooking in Color Dinner with Chef Sam Smith Friday, September 14, 2018 from 6:30 – 9:30pm at Jacobsen Salt – Portland, OR Tickets: https://cooking-in-color-portland.eventbrite.com

Matte White Cooking in Color Dinner with Chef Evan Funke, 2018 James Beard Award Winner Wednesday, October 24, 2018 from 6:30 – 9:30pm at Felix – Los Angeles, CA Tickets: https://cooking-in-color-losangeles.eventbrite.com

Red Cooking in Color Dinner with Chef Gavin Kaysen, 2018 James Beard Award Winner Thursday, November 8, 2018 from 6:30 – 9:30pm at Bellecour – Minneapolis, MN Tickets: https://cooking-in-color-minneapolis.eventbrite.com

Mystery Color Cooking in Color Dinner with Chef Edouardo Jordan, 2018 James Beard Award Winner Tuesday, December 11, 2018 from 6:30 – 9:30pm at Salare – Seattle, WA Tickets: https://cooking-in-color-seattle.eventbrite.com

ABOUT WILLIAMS SONOMA

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com and the Williams Sonoma blog, Taste, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals and wonderful memories. Williams Sonoma is also part of an active community on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, Google+ and YouTube.

ABOUT LE CREUSET

Since 1925, Le Creuset has focused on inspiring and empowering people everywhere to make joy through cooking. From the company's original enameled cast iron cookware to stoneware, stainless, accessories and more, Le Creuset offers products across a range of materials and categories that guarantees the right tool for the right job. Le Creuset celebrates the role it has played in the lives and kitchens of cooks around the world, and looks forward to continuing to make memories with generations to come. For more information please visit www.lecreuset.com/about.

ABOUT SCHOTT ZWIESEL

For over 145 years, Schott Zwiesel has set the standard for innovative design and technological leadership in glass production craftsmanship. Our proprietary Tritan® Crystal Glass formula adds titanium for strength and zirconium for clarity, and our exclusive manufacturing process focuses tempered strength on key at-risk areas – the rim, the bowl-stem joint, and the stem-foot joint, creating a superior crystal glass in appearance, durability and design. Coupling technology with a wine connoisseur’s appreciation for flavor, Schott Zwiesel glassware is designed for aesthetic beauty and engineered for total balance and proportion with laser-cut rims for smoothly placing the wine perfectly on your palate. This unique combination of brilliant clarity, break, scratch and chip resistance, and high resilience to daily usage is why we call our Tritan® Crystal Glass – “the World’s Best Crystal Glass.”

ABOUT THE MICHAEL MONDAVI FAMILY ESTATE

For four generations the Michael Mondavi family has crafted world-class wines in the Napa Valley. In 1999, Michael, Isabel, Dina and Rob Mondavi, Jr. purchased the Animo vineyard in Atlas Peak, thereby marking the first chapter of the Michael Mondavi Family Estate. Today, the family-owned estate is comprised of two distinct Napa Valley vineyards with unique growing conditions and terroirs, and its portfolio includes wines produced under the Isabel Mondavi, Emblem, Animo and “M” by Michael Mondavi labels. The collection of wines honors the Michael Mondavi Family’s longstanding commitment to selecting the finest vineyards, protecting the environment, and hand-crafting wines of exceptional varietal character and balance. For more information please visit www.michaelmondavifamilyestate.com or visit our social community on Twitter and Instagram.

