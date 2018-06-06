SeniorWell Announces New Hire to Legal Team

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--SeniorWell, a mobile healthcare company delivering on-site podiatry, optometry, dentistry, and audiology services to seniors residing in long-term nursing facilities across the Midwest, today announced the hiring of The Honorable Camela Gardner to SeniorWell’s legal team.

Judge Gardner received her Bachelors of Arts in Political Science from Vanderbilt University, her Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri-Columbia, School of Law, and her Masters of Law in Health Law from DePaul College of Law. Judge Gardner’s primary areas of practice are Health Law, Administrative Law, Business Law, and Criminal Law.

The Honorable Camela Gardner, a retired Administrative Law Judge, seasoned corporate attorney, and trial lawyer has substantial experience representing government in litigation, commercial transactions, and counseling on corporate compliance matters. Most recently, Judge Gardner presided over hearings involving long-term care facilities, ambulatory surgical centers, environmental health programs, as well as, the licensing of numerous professionals regulated by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“In today’s healthcare landscape, the laws are changing on a daily basis,” said John Moroney, SeniorWell CEO. “We are fortunate to add Judge Gardner to our leadership team at a time where we are expanding SeniorWell’s national footprint. Judge Gardner’s experience in health law will be critical in supporting the growth of the SeniorWell platform.”

About SeniorWell

SeniorWell is a mobile healthcare company delivering on-site podiatry, optometry, dentistry, and audiology services to seniors residing in long-term nursing facilities. Through its relationships with nursing facilities across the Midwest, SeniorWell sees a significant amount of patients per year. In addition to providing on-site care, SeniorWell also manufactures and fabricates custom hearing aids, dentures, and eyeglasses in its FDA approved lab for patients in need. For more information about SeniorWell and how it improves quality of life for seniors, visit http://www.SeniorWellGroup.com.

