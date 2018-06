BC-TEN--French Open Results

PARIS (AP) — Results Tuesday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Quarterfinal

Marco Cecchinato, Italy, def. Novak Djokovic (20), Serbia, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 7-6 (11).

Dominic Thiem (7), Austria, def. Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1.

Women's Singles

Quarterfinal

Madison Keys (13), United States, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Sloane Stephens (10), United States, def. Daria Kasatkina (14), Russia, 6-3, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinal

Alexander Peya, Austria and Nikola Mektic (8), Croatia, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France and Rohan Bopanna (13), India, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Oliver Marach, Austria and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Robert Farah, Colombia and Juan Sebastian Cabal (5), Colombia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinal

Zhaoxuan Yang, China and Hao-Ching Chan (8), Taiwan, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania and Irina Maria Bara, Romania, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (6), Czech Republic, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (3), Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

Semifinal

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico and Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia, 6-4, 6-4.

Juniors Men's Singles

Second Round

Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Rinky Hijikata, Australia, 6-3, 6-2.

Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, France, def. Jesper De Jong, Netherlands, 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

Tristan Boyer (11), United States, def. Sergey Fomin, Uzbekistan, 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

Thiago Seyboth Wild (8), Brazil, def. Uisung Park, Republic of Korea, 6-4, 6-1.

Timofey Skatov (6), Kazakhstan, def. Wojciech Marek, Poland, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Chun Hsin Tseng (4), Taiwan, def. Nicolas Alvarez Varona, Spain, 6-2, 6-4.

Adrian Andreev (7), Bulgaria, def. Gilbert Soares Klier Junior, Brazil, 6-4, 6-1.

Carlos Lopez Montagud, Spain, def. Alexey Zakharov, Russia, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Juniors Women's Singles

Second Round

En Shuo Liang (1), Taiwan, def. Alice Tubello, France, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Daniela Vismane, Latvia, 6-1, 6-2.

Joanna Garland, Taiwan, def. Viktoriia Dema, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-3.

Qinwen Zheng (11), China, def. Oksana Selekhmeteva, Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

Leylah Annie Fernandez (15), Canada, def. Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 6-1, 7-6.

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (3), Colombia, def. Salma Djoubri, France, 6-4, 6-1.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (9), Italy, def. Lea Ma, United States, 6-3, 7-5.

Xin Yu Wang (2), China, def. Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, 6-2, 6-1.

Juniors Men's Doubles

First Round

Deney Wassermann, Netherlands and Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Carlos Sanchez Jover, Spain and Admir Kalender, Croatia, 6-2, 6-2.

Dalibor Svrcina, Czech Republic and Jonas Forejtek (8), Czech Republic, def. Rudolf Molleker, Germany and Alexey Zakharov, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Nicolas Mejia, Colombia and Drew Baird (4), United States, def. Titouan Droguet, France and Arthur Cazaux, France, 6-1, 6-7, 10-5.

Yanki Erel, Turkey and Jesper De Jong, Netherlands, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States and Cannon Kingsley, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 12-10.

Uisung Park, Republic of Korea and Andrew Fenty (6), United States, def. Mathys Erhard, France and Lilian Marmousez, France, 7-6, 4-6, 13-11.

Carlos Lopez Montagud, Spain and Nicolas Alvarez Varona, Spain, def. Govind Nanda, United States and Trey Hilderbrand, United States, 2-6, 7-6, 10-7.

Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva, Brazil and Gilbert Soares Klier Junior, Brazil, def. Keenan Mayo, United States and Adrian Andreev, Bulgaria, 6-2, 3-6, 10-6.

Juniors Women's Doubles

First Round

Eleonora Molinaro, Luxembourg and Clara Tauson (1), Denmark, def. Selin Ovunc, Turkey and Stefania Rogozinska Dzik, Poland, 6-3, 7-5.

Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia and Sofya Lansere, Russia, def. Viktoria Morvayova, Slovakia and Lea Ma, United States, 3-6, 6-4, 10-5.

Olympe Lancelot, France and Elsa Jacquemot, France, def. Ana Geller, Argentina and Mariam Dalakishvili, Georgia, 6-2, 6-3.

Viktoriia Dema, Ukraine and Margaryta Bilokin, Ukraine, def. Adrienn Nagy, Hungary and Lenka Stara, Slovakia, 7-5, 7-6.

Maria Lourdes Carle, Argentina and Cori Gauff (6), United States, def. Giulia Morlet, France and Diane Parry, France, 6-3, 6-4.

Loudmilla Bencheikh, France and Julie Belgraver, Netherlands, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy and Nika Radisic (5), Slovenia, , walkover.

Marina Timofeeva, Russia and Elina Avanesyan, Russia, def. Daniela Vismane, Latvia and Gergana Topalova, Bulgaria, 6-2, 7-6.

Clara Burel, France and Yasmine Mansouri (8), France, def. Lulu Radovcic, Switzerland and Ania Hertel, Poland, 7-5, 6-2.

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombia and Xiyu Wang (2), China, def. Andreea Prisacariu, Romania and Himari Sato, Japan, 6-2, 6-4.