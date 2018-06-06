The Latest: Police say kidnapped Virginia infant found safe

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Latest on the suspected kidnapping of an infant girl at knifepoint in Virginia (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Authorities say a 7-month-old Virginia infant who had been kidnapped by her sex offender father has been found safe.

The Danville Police Department in Virginia says in a Tuesday news release that Emma Grace Kennedy has been found in North Carolina and her father has been arrested.

The release says the girl appears to be in good health and was being evaluated in a hospital.

Police say Emma was taken by her father, 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy, at a convenience store in Danville on Sunday. Kennedy is registered as a sex offender in North Carolina

Virginia State Police had issued an Amber Alert saying the infant faced "extreme danger."

___

11 a.m.

Authorities in North Carolina and Virginia are following up on tips as they search for a 7-month-old girl they say was abducted at knifepoint from the baby's mother.

Police in Danville, Virginia, said Emma Grace Kennedy was taken by her father, 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy at a convenience store near the North Carolina state line.

Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert saying the infant faces "extreme danger."

An update Monday night said Kennedy may have been spotted in Seven Springs, southeast of Raleigh, and could be headed to Oak Island on the North Carolina coast.

Authorities said Carl Kennedy is registered as a sex offender in Asheboro, North Carolina.