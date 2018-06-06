  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/06 01:11
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 5 0 1.000
Washington 5 3 .625
Chicago 3 3 .500
Atlanta 2 3 .400 3
New York 2 3 .400 3
Indiana 0 6 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 4 1 .800
Seattle 5 2 .714
Phoenix 5 3 .625 ½
Dallas 3 3 .500
Minnesota 2 5 .286 3
Las Vegas 1 5 .167

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Phoenix 80, New York 74

Connecticut at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Washington, 4 p.m.

Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<