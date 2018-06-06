BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Washington
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Chicago
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|New York
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Indiana
|0
|6
|.000
|5½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Seattle
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Phoenix
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Dallas
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Minnesota
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Las Vegas
|1
|5
|.167
|3½
___
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Phoenix 80, New York 74
Connecticut at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
|Thursday's Games
Minnesota at Washington, 4 p.m.
Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<