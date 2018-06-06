Prince - Honoring the MUSIC LEGEND in Hollywood to Benefit Music Programs for California Youth in Foster Care of Juli’s Kids Charity

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--Juli’s Kids Motivated to Succeed, Inc. (Juli’s Kids) will be hosting After the Rain: Honoring the Eternity of Prince, an entertainment series that will begin on Thursday, June 7, and go late into the dawn, June 10, 2018. This special Prince-centric, celebration of the late music legend will take place in Hollywood to coincide with the date Prince was born in 1958. The nostalgic celebration of 40 Years of His Royal Badness includes a music tribute, scavenger hunt and pop life, pop-up art installation, music curation, and photo-fabulous social media experience.

“My goal is to produce events that honor the genius of Prince in a way that is very authentic. Before production started, I consulted with his close friends, family, musicians, photographers, and celebrities who knew him best,” said Juli Jordan, Founder of Juli’s Kids. “Prince’s young life is of particular inspiration with parallels to fostered adolescents. We further his legacy and give kids a better chance at life by providing music lessons, instruments and access for talented foster kids who turn to music as coping strategies to combat their painful pasts and depression.”

Produced by Jam Sports Productions, all activities are designed to inspire the next generation of masterminds through music and social responsibility. Thursday, June 7 th, The Parlor at 7250 Melrose Avenue will be a sea of purple when “fams” come dressed in fashions from the ’70s - 21 st Century to party like its ‘ 1999! ’ at 7:30 p.m. Then Friday win exclusive prizes for all ages at Discovering The Purple One Scavenger Hunt.

June 9th, ‘ Princeperience ’ , a pop-up art installation, music curation will be at Cinematic Pictures, 6801 Hollywood Blvd, 2 nd floor. The experience is centered around Prince and begins at 12 p.m. The weekend closes with the sexy ‘ Pink Cashmere ’ party.

These are events you do not want to miss!! To purchase tickets and learn more visit .

Juli's Kids is a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization that motivates and strengthens the lives of abused, bullied, and homeless youth in foster care, child protective services, kinship care, group homes, domestic violence shelters and LGBTQIA teen homeless centers.

