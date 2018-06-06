California Capital Airshow Announces Night Show and Concert Celebrating Mather Airport’s 100th Birthday

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--The California Capital Airshow (CCA) today announced the exciting details of Airshow After Dark, a nighttime extravaganza of flying, fireworks and music amid an aviation-themed festival atmosphere of family fun and entertainment. The evening, which begins at 5 pm on Friday, September 21, commemorates Mather Airport’s 100th birthday and is offered with the Weekend Ticket Bundle -- an exclusive ticket package, on sale starting June 14, that includes general admission tickets to the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds-headlined airshows on September 22 and 23.

In addition to a thrilling display of pyrotechnic-infused aerobatic stunts overhead, Airshow After Dark includes miles of aircraft displays featuring fully-restored warbirds, massive cargo airplanes and military aircraft as well as interactive STEM exhibits, immersive activities and virtual reality experiences designed to inspire future aviators and innovators. History comes to life with the Mather 100 Museum. A temporary exhibit curated exclusively for the California Capital Airshow, it offers a literal walk through the Mather gates where the historic airfield began its legacy of service to the nation and Sacramento region. The evening culminates with an explosive Wall of Fire, a mesmerizing fireworks display and a heart-thumping concert by premier dance band, “Wonder Bread 5”.

“This year, the California Capital Airshow lineup leaves nothing on the table,” said Darcy Brewer, executive director, CCA. “Whether you’re a thrill seeker, a history buff, a young person interested in STEM or an aviation enthusiast, this family-friendly festival offers endless entertainment, attractions, music, food and so much more. And we’re so excited to be able to offer the Weekend Ticket Bundle for folks who just can’t get enough airshow!”

Headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Squadron, on September 22 and 23, the weekend airshows offer a lineup that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Spectators can look forward to exhilarating performances from the Air Force Heritage Flight featuring the F-35 Lightning II, the internationally acclaimed U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, Canadian Forces CF-18 Hornet, and an awe-inspiring lineup of world-class civilian aerobatic performers.

Just in time for Father’s Day, CCA will offer incredible savings with an exclusive ticket package designed to allow airshow attendees access to all three airshows. The Weekend Ticket Bundle offers, not only the magical night show and concert, but also general admission to the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds-headlined airshows on Saturday and Sunday. A limited quantity of deeply discounted tickets go on sale to Airshow Insiders on Thursday, June 14 at 12:00 p.m. PDT via email invitation. To become an Airshow Insider sign up at CaliforniaCapitalAirshow.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, June 18 at 12:00 p.m. PDT via the Airshow website.

About California Capital Airshow

Established in 2004, the California Capital Airshow 501(c)3 plans and operates the exciting, family-friendly annual event designed to honor the Sacramento region’s rich aviation heritage and veterans while using the power and magic of flight to inspire young people. CCA gives back to the community through scholarships, charitable group donations and exciting educational youth programming throughout the year. For more information about the airshow, performers, and discount tickets, please visit CaliforniaCapitalAirshow.com.

