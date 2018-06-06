GSMA Reveals First Keynote Speakers for 2018 “GSMA Mobile World Congress Americas, in Partnership with CTIA”

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--The GSMA announced the first confirmed speakers for the second Mobile World Congress Americas taking place September 12-14, 2018 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The GSMA also released additional details for the Americas event today, including new programs, exhibitors and sponsors.

“For the first time in history, the leading entertainment city in the world will be the main stage for a mobile industry event of this magnitude – Mobile World Congress Americas will put the spotlight on the intersection of mobile with content, media and entertainment,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. “There are now more than 5 billion mobile subscribers globally and mobile connects nearly everything in our lives – including content, media and entertainment. As technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, blockchain and others go mainstream, mobile will further transform the media and entertainment experience as we know it today.”

Leading Executives in Content, Media and Mobile to Keynote

The GSMA announced that global leaders from across the mobile communications and media and entertainment industries are among the first keynote speakers confirmed for Mobile World Congress Americas, including:

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises and Chairman, GSMA Meredith Attwell Baker, President and CEO, CTIA Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA Richard Plepler, Chairman and CEO, HBO Seleta Reynolds, General Manager, Los Angeles Dept. of Transportation Rajeev Suri, President and CEO, Nokia Tim Baxter, President and CEO, Samsung Electronics North America Marcelo Claure, CEO, Sprint and Chairman, CTIA

In addition to the keynote program, the Mobile World Congress Americas agenda includes 12 focused conferences with 43 track sessions revolving around five major event themes:

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is the most complex, inclusive and automated revolution our society has seen, with mobile at its epicenter. This theme will focus on the transformative technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing, blockchain and others driving the exponential pace of this technological shift; Government and Public Policy led by CTIA, the “Everything Policy” track consists of robust panel discussions with leading policymakers and industry experts focused on key wireless policy issues, offering a unique opportunity to learn about how the decisions of the U.S. Administration, Congress and the Federal Communications Commission on spectrum, infrastructure and regulatory policy will affect investment and innovation in wireless services. Innovation will examine the disruptive technologies that are redefining the industry, with a particular focus on how artificial intelligence will transform entire industries in the next 10-15 years; Media and Entertainment will address the need for instant, seamless and cross-platform access to content and services and the role of network operators in delivering these experiences; and Networks will discover new frontiers in mobile connectivity, accessibility and innovation.

Conference track sessions will explore leading trends and technologies including 5G, AI, augmented reality (AR), blockchain, IoT, connected vehicles, sports and entertainment, and much more. Executives and industry experts confirmed to speak in the conferences include:

Edith Yeung, Partner, 500 Startups Andre Fuetsch, President AT&T Labs and Chief Technology Officer, AT&T Sangeeta Chakraborty, Chief Customer Officer, Ayasdi Alex Manea, Chief Security Officer, Blackberry Dr. Derek Peterson, CTO, Boingo Wireless Fred Santarpia, Chief Digital Officer, Condé Nast Gunjan Bhow, SVP and GM of Digital, Disney Erik Ekudden, Group CTO, Ericsson Michelle Klein, Senior Marketing Director, Facebook Terry Hickey, Global Leader, Cognitive & Analytics, IBM Jonathan Perelman, Head of Digital Ventures, ICM Partners Caroline Chan, VP, Network Platforms Group and General Manager, 5G Infrastructure Division, Intel George Mathew, CEO, Kespry SC Moatti, Founder, Mighty Capital Dr. John Saw, CTO, Sprint Neville Ray, CTO, T-Mobile Molly Battin, EVP, Global Chief Communications and Corporate Marketing Officer, Turner John Curbishley, SVP, Distribution Strategy and Operations, Viacom Amy Karr, Co-founder and CEO, Ventus Advisors

For more information on the Mobile World Congress Americas conference program, visit: www.mwcamericas.com/conference-programs.

4YFN Returns to the Americas

The 4YFN (Four Years from Now) Startup Event returns to Mobile World Congress Americas with over 200 participating startup, investor and corporate organizations. Located in the LACC’s West Hall, the 4YFN program offers unique activities such as inspirational keynote talks, open innovation pitch presentations, accelerator programs, community outreach opportunities and custom networking activities. For the latest information on 4YFN activities, visit: www.mwcamericas.com/experiences/4yfn.

Women4Tech Speakers Announced

Spanning the three days of Mobile World Congress Americas, the Women4Tech program will kick off with a speed coaching and networking session and a 4YFN panel discussion on Wednesday, September 12, followed by the Women4Tech Summit on Thursday, September 13. In the Summit, senior-level speakers will highlight leading practices and creative solutions to increase diversity in the workplace. Confirmed speakers participating in the broad Women4Tech program include:

Ivo Lukas, Founder and CEO, 24Notion Susanne Birgersdotter, Entrepreneur and Investor Mondy Herndon, VP, Direct to Consumer and Digital, The Honest Company Chris Pantoya, SVP, Global Head of Mobile and Direct-to-Consumer, NBA Kathrin Buvac, Chief Strategy Officer, Nokia Jessica April, VP, Global Partnerships and Program Management, Reuters Joan O'Connor, Director, Think Purple Ltd.

For more information on the Women4Tech program, visit :www.mwcamericas.com/experiences/women4tech.

Prominent Global Companies Participating at Mobile World Congress Americas

The GSMA announced that Mastercard has been confirmed as an event Featured Sponsor and Fortune as an Official Media Partner, alongside several other new exhibitors and participating companies for Mobile World Congress Americas, including ARM, Cisco, Dell, Gemalto, Google, IBM, Infosys, JMA Wireless, Kore Telematics, Mavenir, McAfee, Synchronoss and VMware. They join previously confirmed participating companies Accenture, American Express OPEN, Ericsson, G+D Mobile Security, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Nokia Solutions and Networks, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics America, Samsung Networks, Sprint, Syniverse, TELUS and Verizon. For more information on the Mobile World Congress Americas exhibition, visit: www.mwcamericas.com/exhibition/.

First Partner Programs Confirmed for LA Event

The GSMA announced the first partner programs taking place at Mobile World Congress Americas. Coolpad will host a half-day partner program on Thursday, September 13, while NetComm Wireless will lead a Power Hour session on Friday, September 14. Both partner events will take place in the Theater District in Concourse Hall, level 2 of the LACC. To learn more about partner programs, visit: www.mwcamericas.com/conference-programs/partner-programs.

Returning to Mobile World Congress Americas are the IoT Talks which provide a platform for thought leaders and industry experts to share ideas about the wider societal impact of IoT. The first confirmed IoT Talks will be presented by 3Z Telecom, Athonet, BICS, CSG International and SAP. For more information on the IoT Talks, visit: https://www.mwcamericas.com/experiences/iot-talks

Get Involved at Mobile World Congress Americas 2018

More information on Mobile World Congress Americas 2018, including how to attend, exhibit or sponsor, is available at www.mwcamericas.com. Follow developments and updates on Mobile World Congress Americas on Twitter @GSMA using #MWCA18, on our LinkedIn Mobile World Congress Americas page https://www.linkedin.com/company/gsma-mobile-world-congress-americas or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MWCAmericas/. For additional information on GSMA social channels, visit http://www.mwcamericas.com/.

About the GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting nearly 800 operators with more than 300 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces industry-leading events such as Mobile World Congress, Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Mobile World Congress Americas and the Mobile 360 Series of conferences.

For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com. Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.

About CTIA

CTIA® ( www.ctia.org ) represents the U.S. wireless communications industry and the companies throughout the mobile ecosystem that enable Americans to lead a 21st century connected life. The association’s members include wireless carriers, device manufacturers, suppliers as well as apps and content companies. CTIA vigorously advocates at all levels of government for policies that foster continued wireless innovation and investment. The association also coordinates the industry’s voluntary best practices, hosts educational events that promote the wireless industry and co-produces the industry’s leading wireless tradeshow. CTIA was founded in 1984 and is based in Washington, D.C.

