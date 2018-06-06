Mercedes-Benz Launches Broadest Luxury Vehicle Subscription Plan in the U.S. with “Mercedes-Benz Collection”

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--Mercedes-Benz today launched Mercedes-Benz Collection, providing the broadest offering of any luxury automaker for those drivers who prefer the variety and convenience of a subscription service. A collaboration between Mercedes-Benz USA, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA and Mercedes-Benz dealers, Mercedes-Benz Collection allows subscribers to switch between different types of vehicles depending on their needs or lifestyle. The service is available as a pilot in two cities: Nashville, TN and Philadelphia, PA.

“We’re always looking to stay ahead of our customers’ needs and wants, as well as to bring new people to the brand,” said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO for MBUSA. “We know there is a market opportunity for people who would like the ability to move in and out of vehicles, depending on what they need or want at a particular point in time, or who don’t want to own a vehicle right now. That’s why we are excited to test the waters with Mercedes-Benz Collection. ”

“Customer’s appetites are changing when it comes to how they access products and services, and our financial and mobility services are evolving to fit those demands. Adding Mercedes-Benz Collection ’s subscription services to our product portfolio is a natural fit,” said Geoff Robinson, vice president, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC. “We are working to provide one of the most diverse offerings in the market today and expect to learn a lot from this pilot.”

There are three tiers in the program – Signature, Reserve and Premier – with two offered in each city and prices ranging from $1,095 to $2,995 per month (depending on city/level). Subscribers pay a one-time activation fee of $495 and may then choose from all the vehicle body styles offered in that subscription tier, including Mercedes-Benz SUVs, sedans, coupes, cabriolets, roadsters and wagon models. Each tier also allows access to the company’s popular high-performance Mercedes-AMG models.

The Mercedes-Benz Collection works through a combination of the new Mercedes-Benz Collection app and a local concierge. Once subscribed, customers initiate vehicle exchanges, concierge communication and other actions via the app. Concierge staff then ensure the delivery is consistent with the details and preferences in the customer’s profile. Subscribers can access any type of vehicle within their tier with no mileage limitations. The monthly subscription fee for the tier also includes insurance, 24/7 roadside assistance and vehicle maintenance.

How It Works:

Those interested can download the Mercedes-Benz Collection app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and hit “Sign up” Users then create an account (provide a credit card, select a plan and provide a picture of the driver’s license associated with the account). Information is verified, and driving and credit history are checked (subscriber may be contacted with any questions). In most cases, the application is processed and the subscriber is contacted within one business day. Subscriber is contacted to find out his or her vehicle needs and desired delivery time and location. After the first delivery, subscribers put their requests in via the app. Requests received by noon can typically be fulfilled the next day. Concierge delivers the new vehicle washed, with a full tank of gas and takes away the previous vehicle.

Further information on Mercedes-Benz Collection is available at collection.mbusa.com.

About Mercedes-Benz USA

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA), headquartered in Atlanta, is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service for all Mercedes-Benz products in the United States. MBUSA offers drivers the most diverse lineup in the luxury segment with 15 model lines ranging from the sporty CLA-Class four-door coupe to the flagship S-Class and the Mercedes-AMG GT R.

MBUSA is also responsible for Mercedes-Benz Vans and smart products in the U.S. More information on MBUSA and its products can be found at www.mbusa.com, www.mbsprinterusa.com and www.smartusa.com.

Accredited journalists can visit our media site at www.media.mbusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @MBUSAnews

About Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC

Mercedes‐Benz Financial Services USA LLC, headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, with Business Center Operations in Fort Worth, Texas, provides brand‐specific financial products and services for Mercedes‐Benz and smart automotive dealers and their retail customers. In the U.S. trucking industry, it conducts business as Daimler Truck Financial and provides flexible financial products and services for Daimler Trucks North America commercial vehicles branded Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Bus and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America, Inc. It is a company of the Daimler Financial Services Group, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, which is one of the leading financial services organizations worldwide and was ranked fifth out of 25 on the list of the World’s Best Multinational Workplaces by the Great Place To Work Institute in 2016. Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC was also named one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials in 2015 and 2016, and one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Women in 2016 by Great Place to Work and Fortune.com. For more information, please visit www.mbfs.com/corp or www.facebook.com/mymbfs.

