Cryo Innovations' Recovery XR Cryotherapy Chamber Safety Features Could Have Prevented 2015 Death

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--Now widely recognized as the “Tesla” of whole-body cryotherapy, Cryo Innovations in Newport Beach recently disrupted the industry. In 2015, a Las Vegas woman was found dead inside her employer's cryotherapy chamber. As a response to the devastating incident, Cryo Innovations has had an unparalleled devotion to the overall well-being of their clients. The company's Recovery XR™ cryotherapy is the only chamber on the market to combine biometrics, thermal imaging, and superior safety monitoring features into one U.S. made, cutting-edge product. In three minutes or less, the chamber will cut to the chase, optimize wellness, offer cosmetic advantages, with a phenomenal ROI increase for your business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005083/en/

The Recovery XR™ is the first of its kind to combine 10 on-board safety features, biometric identification, thermal imaging, pulse and oxygen readers and more. (Photo: Business Wire)

Keith Scheinberg, CEO of Cryo Innovations, said of the Recovery XR™, “Now, people can confidently step into a cryotherapy chamber that monitors their every move and function. From the moment they log in with their fingerprint, our pulse oxygen reader, thermal video imaging and biometric monitors in the chamber, guarantees the safest client experience.”

So how do the new features of the Recovery XR™ work? Tailored to protect owner liability and customer safety, a dual fingerprint authorization guarantees that only a certified operator can activate the machine and a qualified customer can do a session. Moreover, the product requires the operator to engage the chamber's tablet every 30 seconds. This guarantees an operator is present while the machine monitors the client at all times.

For more information visit www.cryoinnovations.com/

About Cryo Innovations: Cryo Innovations was founded in 2015 by CEO Keith Scheinberg. With a commitment to health, healing, and longevity through anti-inflammatory treatments, their team has created the Recovery XR™ cryotherapy chamber.

About Cryotherapy: Cryotherapy is said to optimize health by reducing pain, bolstering immune systems, providing a full-body detox, increasing collagen production, help with the signs of aging, and tackling cellulite among a myriad of other benefits.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005083/en/

CONTACT: Cryo Innovations

Anneliese Droetti, 949-627-8790

Marketing Director

Anneliese@cryoinnovations.com

or

Website:

www.cryoinnovations.com/

or

Social Media:

www.instagram.com/CryoInnovations

www.facebook.com/CryoInnovations/

www.twitter.com/cryoinnovations

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES OTHER HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH

SOURCE: Cryo Innovations

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/05/2018 11:30 AM/DISC: 06/05/2018 11:30 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005083/en