PGT Innovations Announces Unprecedented Employee Stock Share

NORTH VENICE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) has announced a one-time stock grant that will provide ten shares of company stock to each of its team members who are not already participants in the company’s annual long-term incentive plan. As of July 2, every employee at PGT Innovations will also be a company shareholder for the first time in the company’s history.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605006284/en/

Jeff Jackson, PGT Innovations CEO and President. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Each and every one of our team members come together, day in and day out, to make PGT Innovations the best window and door company in the industry,” said PGT Innovations CEO and President Jeff Jackson. “I couldn’t be more proud of our folks and the work they’re doing. I wanted to show them how much their hard work and dedication is appreciated.”

This special, one-time stock grant is just the latest in a culture of employee-oriented programs at PGT Innovations. In March, the company unveiled its new 7,500-square-foot child-care center serving employees as well as neighbors in the community. Last fall, in the wake of Hurricane Irma, PGT Innovations provided water, generators, gasoline, chainsaws and Publix gift cards to its extended family. The company also offered no-interest, 12-month loans to employees in need of financial support immediately following the storm.

This year the company has also increased its wage structure, provided $200 bonuses to all hourly employees and created the Inspire the Future scholarship program. The ongoing scholarship program for its employees will offer $1,000 per year, per team member to help supplement the high costs of continuing education. The scholarship money will go toward their dependents’ secondary education and can be used for any secondary education pursuit, including technical school, certification program, university or community college until the education program is complete.

“We make high-quality windows and doors at our facilities across Florida,” says Jackson, “but a company by definition, means a group of people, working together. That’s what PGT Innovations is all about. It’s about our folks because without them our products couldn’t be made and our customers couldn’t be served. We want our team members to come to work every day knowing they are appreciated and work for a company that cares about them and their family.”

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, headquartered in North Venice, Florida, with more than 2,800 employees statewide, creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of an industry, a drive to create the strongest, safest products on the market and a commitment to always moving forward. The company's trusted brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows & Doors and WinDoor®. PGT Innovations is the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary market and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605006284/en/

CONTACT: PGT Innovations

Danielle Mikesell, Office: 941-480-1600

Vice President, Marketing & Innovation

DMikesell@PGTInnovations.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ARCHITECTURE INTERIOR DESIGN CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: PGT Innovations

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/05/2018 11:29 AM/DISC: 06/05/2018 11:29 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605006284/en