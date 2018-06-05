Keysight Technologies’ CTO, Jay Alexander, Appointed to Visiting Committee on Advanced Technology for National Institute of Standards and Technology

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today that Jay Alexander, senior vice president and chief technology officer, has been appointed to the Visiting Committee on Advanced Technology (VCAT) for the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) was founded in 1901 and is now part of the U.S. Department of Commerce. NIST is one of the nation's oldest physical science laboratories. The VCAT reviews and makes recommendations regarding general policy for NIST, its organization, its budget, and its programs, within the framework of applicable national policies as set by the President and the Congress. Alexander has been appointed to a three-year term on the committee.

“Advancements in technology and measurement are critical for the country and the world,” said Ron Nersesian, Keysight president and CEO. “I’m excited for Jay to bring his 30+ years of industry experience into this government service as another way for Keysight to make a leadership contribution.”

“It is an honor to be a member of this select committee,” added Jay. “The opportunity to be part of the discussions surrounding advanced technologies such as quantum science, artificial intelligence, and robotics, is a great privilege that I’m looking forward to.”

Jay Alexander is senior vice president and chief technology officer of Keysight Technologies, an independent public company that was created from the electronic measurement business of Agilent Technologies in 2014. He leads Keysight's central planning and technology development teams and manages the company’s development of new technologies and platform offerings.

Alexander previously held numerous leadership positions within Agilent, including his most recent role as vice president and general manager of the Oscilloscope and Protocol Division. He joined Hewlett-Packard, which spun off Agilent, in 1986.

Alexander earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Northwestern University and a master's degree in computer science from the University of Colorado at Boulder. A licensed professional engineer and senior member of IEEE, he has been awarded 24 U.S. patents.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

