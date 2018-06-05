Strategy Analytics: Operator Messaging Trusted More Than WhatsApp for Rich Business Communications

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--Operator text messaging is trusted more for business-to-consumer communications than in-app notifications and popular over-the-top (OTT) messaging applications like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger by Android smartphone users in India, according to a new report fromWireless Media Strategies (WMS) service. Overall, email was considered the most trusted channel, followed by operator text messaging for financially sensitive, time sensitive and mobile marketing communications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605006149/en/

Which of the Following Ways do you Trust Most to Receive Bills/ Statements from your Bank?

Businesses are faced with a plethora of communication channels to engage with their customers, including popular OTT messaging service, email and SMS among others. However, depending on the type of content consumers have their own preferences for how they would like to be reached.

Nitesh Patel, Director, Strategy Analytics, noted, “Over-the-top messaging applications like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger are popular for person-to-person communications. However, for the communication of both financially and time sensitive communications from a bank and retailer respondents in our AppOptix India panel indicated they trusted email and operator text messaging more.”

Through an initiative from the telecommunication industry, called Rich Communication Suite (RCS), operator messaging is evolving beyond text messaging to include features commonly available through popular OTT messaging services, and is being positioned as a business communication channel.

David Kerr, Senior VP, Strategy Analytics, stated, “High levels of trust in operator text messaging bodes well as operators position RCS as a business-to-consumer communications platform. However, RCS must overcome several challenges including lack of native support for RCS on iPhones, limited RCS reach domestically but also internationally, and competition from OTT messaging platforms. While our research indicates WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and HIKE may not be trusted as much as operator messaging, these OTT messaging apps can exploit a window of opportunity due to the slow roll out of RCS by operators.”

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. provides the competitive edge with advisory services, consulting and actionable market intelligence for emerging technology, mobile and wireless, digital consumer and automotive electronics companies. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Strategy Analytics delivers insights for enterprise success.

For more information about Strategy Analytics

Wireless Media Strategies: Click here

AppOptix: Click here

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605006149/en/

CONTACT: Strategy Analytics

Report contacts:

European Contact:

Nitesh Patel, +44 (0)1908 423 621

npatel@strategyanalytics.com

or

India Contact:

Rajeev Nair, +44 1908 423 629

rnair@strategyanalytics.com

or

US Contact:

David Kerr, +1 617-614-0721

dkerr@strategyanalytics.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY INTERNET TELECOMMUNICATIONS OTHER TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BANKING FINANCE

SOURCE: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/05/2018 10:17 AM/DISC: 06/05/2018 10:17 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605006149/en