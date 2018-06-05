Darren Collier Joins Illinois American Water’s Board of Directors

BELLEVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--Illinois American Water is pleased to announce Darren Collier has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Collier is currently Executive Director and Counsel for Government Affairs at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and has extensive experience in government affairs in the state of Illinois.

As a board member of Illinois American Water, Collier will bring an independent and broad view to the company. He will provide guidance to the company’s management team and assist in driving the strategic initiatives of Illinois American Water. According to Illinois American Water President Bruce Hauk, Collier will also serve as an ambassador for the company in the community and exercise independent judgment for the overall benefit of the company and its shareholders.

At CME, Collier focuses on federal, state and local government relations and public finance. He has significant policy experience in global warming issues and financial markets, and provides legal guidance in all types of public finance projects. He is knowledgeable in legislative process at all levels of government and has an array of relationships with key government decision-makers.

Prior to working at CME, Collier was a Senior Vice President, State Government Relations at McGuire Woods. He also served as Deputy General Counsel and Director of Government Affairs for the Illinois Housing Development Authority and was special assistant in the Office of the Illinois Attorney General.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

