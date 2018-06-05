Westwood Takes Another First in Zweig’s Marketing Excellence

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood) a leading national multi-disciplined surveying and engineering firm, was awarded first place in Zweig Group’s 2018 Marketing ExcellenceHoliday category. The award recognizes creativity and success of the campaign by the uniqueness and overall design, planning, budget, and measurement processes.

For the past few years, Westwood has been known for giving quality mug giftsets during the holiday season. “Westwood’s clients and vendors work across the country, support a variety of markets and industries, and have a broad range of interests. As a corporate gift, we strive to choose a practical, unique, and memorable gift – something they will want to keep and use,” says Clare McDonough, Westwood’s director of brand communications.

This is the third time Westwood has received a 1 st place Marketing Excellence award since 2015. The firm also received a 3 rd place 2018 Marketing Excellence award for two infographic videos, and . Westwood was named a Zweig Group’s Best Firms to Work For as well this year and for three years in a row.

About Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood) Westwood is a multi-disciplined national surveying and engineering services provider for commercial and residential development, wind and solar energy, and electric transmission projects. Westwood was established in 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and has grown to serve clients across the nation from multiple U.S. offices. Westwood’s Corporate Fact Sheet.

