The Latest: Lawyers for Trump, 'Apprentice' entrant in court

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a court hearing over former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos' defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump (all times local):

10 a.m.

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies have arrived in court in New York.

Tuesday's court date is the first since a Manhattan judge turned down Trump's bid to dismiss Summer Zervos' defamation lawsuit or postpone it until after his presidency. His lawyers are appealing the decision.

The court appearance likely will focus on scheduling, but lawyers could bring up other issues.

Zervos appeared in 2006 on Trump's former reality show, "The Apprentice." She says he subjected her to unwanted kissing and groping when she sought career advice in 2007.

She accuses him of defaming her by calling her a liar after she came forward with her claims in 2016. Trump denies her allegations.

___

12:05 a.m.

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.

Tuesday's court date is the first since a Manhattan judge turned down Trump's bid to dismiss Summer Zervos' defamation lawsuit or postpone it until after his presidency. His lawyers are appealing the decision.

The court appearance likely will focus on scheduling, but lawyers could bring up other issues.

Zervos appeared in 2006 on Trump's former reality show, "The Apprentice." She says he subjected her to unwanted kissing and groping when she sought career advice in 2007.

She accuses him of defaming her by calling her a liar after she came forward with her claims in 2016. Trump denies her allegations.