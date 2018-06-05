San Francisco elects new mayor after Ed Lee's sudden death

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco voters are electing a new mayor in a contest added to Tuesday's ballot after the unexpected death of Mayor Ed Lee in December.

San Francisco could make history by electing its first African-American woman, Asian-American woman or openly gay man for mayor. The city has a flourishing economy led by the tech industry, but it's also plagued by rampant homelessness.

It is the city's first competitive race for mayor in 15 years.

The leading candidates are Board of Supervisors President London Breed, Supervisor Jane Kim and former state Sen. Mark Leno.

The city uses an unusual ranked-choice voting system in which voters select their top-three favorites. Candidates with the least votes are eliminated in rounds until there's a winner.

A winner might not be known for days.