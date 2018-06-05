QGenda Achieves SOC 2 Compliance

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--QGenda, the #1 cloud-based automated provider scheduling software, announced today that it obtained a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 1 report by successfully undergoing a SOC 2 examination of its controls related to the security, availability, and confidentiality of its cloud-based healthcare scheduling software and related services.

“Receiving our SOC 2 report is a great testament to the amount of time and effort that we put into ensuring that our customers’ data is always protected. Given our customer base and the sensitivity of the information surrounding a healthcare organization, having a vendor that takes appropriate security precautions is paramount, and we believe that this report reflects our dedication to our customers and their own internal compliance needs,” said Jonathan Waldman, QGenda’s General Counsel and Privacy Officer.

The SOC 2 examination was conducted in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), and an independent service auditor, Bennett Thrasher, LLP, performed the examination for QGenda. A SOC 2 report is meant to provide third parties detailed information related to and assurance of an entity’s controls surrounding the security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems used to process users’ data and the confidentiality of the data processed by these systems. QGenda’s current and prospective customers can obtain the SOC 2 report from QGenda upon request.

“We are proud of this accomplishment and what it illustrates of our commitment and organizational focus on information security and organizational transparency,” said QGenda’s VP of Software Development, John Cunningham. “Undergoing a SOC 2 examination is an active demonstration and validation that our words and stated commitments regarding security are consistent with how we operate the business, and that our clients can rely on us every day to protect their information assets.”

As a SaaS organization, QGenda is constantly adding features and protections to its online scheduling software. Undergoing a SOC 2 examination and obtaining a SOC 2 Type 1 report provides yet another mechanism to add value for both its small and enterprise-wide customers. QGenda plans to undergo a SOC 2 Type 2 examination later this year.

About QGenda

QGenda is the #1 cloud-based, automated provider scheduling software. Since its launch in 2006, QGenda has grown to serve more than 2,500 customers in over 30 medical specialties across 5,000 hospitals. Leading physician groups, hospitals, academic medical centers, and enterprise health systems use QGenda to optimize their workforce which allows them to provide the best possible patient care. QGenda is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Connect with QGenda at www.QGenda.com, the QGenda Blog, or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

