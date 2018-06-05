Esri Location Intelligence to Integrate with SAP HANA Spatial Services

REDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--Esri, the global leader in spatial analytics, today announced that Esri's ArcGIS software is integrating into SAP's latest cloud-based offering, called SAP HANA spatial services, to help customers create location-aware business applications faster. Based on SAP Cloud Platform, the new offering enables businesses to process location data such as complex imagery, as well as visualize and analyze their authoritative data in a geospatial context.

The new geoenabled solution from SAP will allow users to deliver their data through consumer-friendly maps and integrate the results into custom business applications. Customers using SAP software will also be able to create custom models that efficiently process streams of earth observation data such as water content or soil temperatures and see this data on high-quality basemaps provided by Esri's ArcGIS Online.

Most business objectives—such as increasing revenue growth, reducing operational costs, or improving customer service—rely on some sort of location data. Unfortunately, many executives lack an accurate and up-to-date understanding of where performance is going well and where improvements need to be made. This new offering from SAP, leveraging state-of-the-art Esri technology, lets organizations extract high-value business information from satellite, drone, and open data sources and then easily discover and share location-based insights.

"As an SAP global technology partner, we are very excited about this offering, as it demonstrates that SAP and Esri products work better together," said Chris Cappelli, director of strategic business development, Esri. "Users of SAP HANA spatial services can now achieve native integration of spatial and enterprise data across all business processes. By putting the power of location information into the hands of key stakeholders, businesses can make better-informed decisions with their own data."

This integration follows SAP's announcement on January 24, 2018, that Esri supports SAP HANA as an enterprise geodatabase with the release of ArcGIS 10.6 and ArcGIS Pro 2.1. Esri and SAP customers can benefit from enhanced performance and scalability as well as full integration of both enterprise and spatial data. Both Esri and SAP continue to deliver new innovations that help lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and administration costs brought on by the tight integration of IT and geospatial landscapes.

