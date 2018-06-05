IEEE Electronics Packaging Society Honors Heterogeneous Integration Pioneer and Other Innovators

PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, and the IEEE Electronics Packaging Society (EPS) today announced Dr. William Chen as the recipient of the 2018 IEEE Electronics Packaging Award. The IEEE Electronics Packaging Award and the society’s other annual awards were presented on 31 May in San Diego, California, at the 2018 IEEE Electronic Components and Technology Conference (ECTC ), the society’s flagship event.

Dr. Chen is an IEEE Life Fellow and Fellow of ASE Group in Sunnyvale, California. He is a former president of the IEEE Components, Packaging and Manufacturing Technology (CPMT) Society, as which the IEEE EPS was formerly known, and a prominent leader in the packaging community since his early years at IBM. He was recognized for his pioneering contributions to electronic packaging—from research and development through industrialization—and for his leadership in strategic roadmapping efforts in heterogeneous integration. Dr. Chen has been instrumental in the industrialization of game-changing packaging technologies which enabled miniaturization, cost reduction and performance enhancements for today’s pervasive, all-powerful electronic devices. He has been previously recognized for his work in the field and was the recipient of the IEEE CPMT David Feldman Outstanding Contribution Award in 2010.

At the IEEE Electronic Components and Technology Conference, IEEE EPS also honored other packaging leaders and innovators driving the research, design and development of revolutionary electronic microsystem packaging and integration technology:

In addition, Annette Teng of Promex Industries Inc., Gilles Poupon of CEA-LETI in France and Yoshitaka Fukuoka of Worldwide Electronic Integrated Substrate Technology Inc. in Japan received the 2018 IEEE EPS Regional Contributions Awards.

“The electronics industry is experiencing tremendous expansion and revolutionary change, repositioning electronic packaging as a value creator and product differentiator for broad domains of the semiconductor industry. Our members are at the forefront of this transformation, driving innovation in microsystem packaging in key areas such as heterogeneous integration, 3D packaging and the IoT (Internet of Things),” said Avram Bar-Cohen, IEEE EPS president. “This ECTC EPS luncheon showcased their efforts and the outstanding leadership of William Chen, to strengthen and expand the society as the leading global authority on packaging and integration and to help define the future of the electronics industry.”

IEEE EPS ( https://eps.ieee.org ) represents current and future technologists in electronics packaging, spanning every nuance from earliest-stage research, through design and prototyping, to assembly and manufacturing, and ultimately to ensuring safe and reliable operation. IEEE EPS is also increasingly serving as a focal point for information transfer and collaboration for other IEEE societies, as technologists in those technology areas seek to derive value from microsystem packaging.

About IEEE

IEEE is the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at http://www.ieee.org.

