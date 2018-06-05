The Latest: For Miss America, goals, not swimsuits

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on the Miss America Organization eliminating its swimsuit competition (all times local):

The Miss America pageant says it is dropping the swimsuit competition in favor of an interactive session between judges and contestants.

The group announced Tuesday it is eliminating the swimsuit competition and making changes to its evening wear section, no longer requiring contestants to wear gowns.

Gretchen Carlson, a former Miss America who leads the group's board of trustees, says it will no longer judge women on their appearance.

Rather, she says, it's what comes out of their mouths that counts.

The organization says the contestants will highlight their achievements and goals in life and how they'll use their talents, passion and ambition to perform the job of Miss America.

The changes will take effect with this year's broadcast on Sept. 9 from Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The changes follow an email scandal in December in which former leaders denigrated the intelligence and personal lives of former Miss Americas.

That led to a shakeup at the top, and the group's top three leadership posts are now held by women.

The changes will start with this year's broadcast on Sept. 9.