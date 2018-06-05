BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB Connecticut 5 0 1.000 — Washington 5 3 .625 1½ Chicago 3 3 .500 2½ New York 2 2 .500 2½ Atlanta 2 3 .400 3 Indiana 0 6 .000 5½ WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB Los Angeles 4 1 .800 — Seattle 5 2 .714 — Phoenix 4 3 .571 1 Dallas 3 3 .500 1½ Minnesota 2 5 .286 3 Las Vegas 1 5 .167 3½

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Phoenix at New York, 11 a.m.

Connecticut at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Washington, 4 p.m.

Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<