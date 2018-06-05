WCVB’s Josh Brogadir to Return as Host of 50th Annual Bell Ringer Awards

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--The Publicity Club of New England (Pub Club) is pleased to announce the return of journalist Josh Brogadir of WCVB Channel 5 as host of the 50 th Annual Bell Ringer Awards. Brogadir will lead the awards ceremony and help showcase winning work from more than 40 leading organizations and agencies during the Pub Club’s Bell Ringer gala on June 13 at the State Room in Boston, Mass.

“Josh played a central role during our awards ceremony at last year’s Bell Ringers, and we are thrilled to have him return as host for our 50 th awards show,” said Cheryl Gale, Publicity Club president and managing director of March Communications. “As an active member of the Boston media community, it’s a delight to have him recognize the incredible individuals behind some of our industry’s best work.”

Brogadir has reported for WCVB Channel 5's award-winning NewsCenter 5 team since August 2016. Previously, he worked for NECN as a reporter and covered the Boston Marathon bombings; the capture of James 'Whitey' Bulger in Santa Monica, Calif.; and the attack in Sandy Hook, Conn. He also covered the Red Sox during the 2013 World Series and the Patriots Super Bowl XLIX victory in 2015.

"I am honored to return as this year’s host of the Bell Ringer Awards,” said Brogadir. “I look forward to another fantastic evening celebrating the area’s best and brightest communications professionals."

For this year’s charity recipient, Brogadir has again selected ALS Association, Massachusetts Chapter. The Pub Club will collect donations at the Bell Ringer Awards ceremony for ALS and match the donation in honor of Brogadir.

The long-standing tradition of celebrating the best work in PR, communications, and marketing in New England would not be possible without the generous support of the Publicity Club’s Bell Ringer Award sponsors.

“We extend heartfelt thanks to the numerous organizations who have shown their support of the Club and the New England PR and marketing community,” said Gale. “On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Publicity Club, I encourage Bell Ringer participants and regional practitioners to learn more about the 2018 confirmed sponsors.”

Confirmed sponsors of the 50 th Annual Bell Ringer Awards:

Platinum Sponsor: Lunchpail ProductionsGold Sponsor: Pretty InstantSilver Sponsors: Business Wire, Meltwater, Source4Bronze Sponsors: D S SIMON MEDIA, ShareableMetrics, BU College of Communications Graduate Programs, Matter Communications, JTC Printing, Talkwalker, Reportable, Ripple Street

Tickets for this year’s awards show may be purchased online . Today, June 5, is the last day to buy tickets. This year’s event will feature the State Room’s unmatched views of Boston, a delicious three-course dinner, and surprises for guests. Single seats for Publicity Club members are available at $140. Non-members may purchase single seats for $165. Full tables of 10 are available for $1,400 and $1,650 for members and non-members, respectively. For additional event details and the list of award finalists, visit the Publicity Club here.

About the Publicity Club of New England Founded in 1949, The Publicity Club of New England is the region’s oldest not-for-profit public relations trade organization. The Publicity Club strives to promote and encourage involvement in the communications industry and specifically the professions of public relations, promotions and marketing. Additional information about monthly Publicity Club programs, social and networking events, our blog, up-to-date Job Bank, and the 2018 Bell Ringer Awards Ceremony, including a complete list of last year’s winners, can be found on the Club’s Web site at www.pubclub.org. Follow us on Twitter @PubClubofNE (#pcne) and at Facebook.com/PubClubofNE.

