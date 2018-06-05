Ballogy Official Testing™ to Be Offered at Spurs Basketball Camps, Clinics and Nationals Tournaments

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--Ballogy Inc., the innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports, announced today that the Spurs Sports Academy will offer Ballogy Official Testing™ and skills development at its basketball camps, clinics and Nationals Tournaments.

Ballogy has created the first certified testing and analytics platform for mainstream sports that lack industry standards for measuring, tracking and evaluating the growth and progress of young athletes’ skill development over time.

Ballogy Official Testing stations take camp participants through a methodology of shooting tests and drills, providing real-time feedback from certified coaches. Testing scores are recorded and preserved within an athlete’s Ballogy profile for ongoing measurement and improvement. Optional combine measurements such as height, wingspan, vertical leap, and lane agility can also be recorded and tracked so athletes can build comprehensive profiles highlighting their attributes.

Ballogy will be at Spurs Basketball Camps throughout the summer in San Antonio including two select weeks, June 27-29 and July 17-19 which are designed for elite junior high and high school basketball players as well as youth travel team players. In addition, Ballogy will be present at the Third Annual Spurs Nationals Basketball Tournament July 5-8 in San Antonio. This tournament will feature over 400 teams from throughout the country competing in divisions from 2nd grade through the varsity level.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to partner with the Spurs Sports Academy,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “We look forward to building upon the success of the Spurs’ youth basketball programs by continuing to inspire athletic growth and development in youth and amateur athletes.”

In addition to testing and analytics, Ballogy offers camp administrators a centralized communication platform for all players, parents and coaches. Coaches can share camp schedules, leaderboards, photo and video highlights as well as other relevant information directly with camp participants. Players and parents can also collaborate and engage with coaches and each other.

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique social networking application and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic performance and improve their skills at every level of the game. The Ballogy platform also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. www.ballogy.com

About Spurs Sports Academy

Spurs Sports Academy exists to develop young athletes while inspiring lifelong memories and building character through competition. Encompassing Spurs Summer Basketball Camps, Spurs Clinics, the Spurs Tournament Series, and Jr. Silver Dancers, Spurs Sports Academy offers something for young athletes of every skill level in South Texas. For registration or more information on any Spurs Sports Academy program, visit SpursSportsAcademy.com.

