UN rights office voices concern about Egypt arrests

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. human rights office has voiced concern over a recent wave of arrests of activists and bloggers in Egypt.

Spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani says Tuesday the arrests indicate a "significant escalation in the crackdown against the rights to freedom of expression, association and assembly."

She says arbitrary detention has become a "chronic problem" in Egypt.

Egypt has intensified a long-running crackdown on dissent since President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's re-election in March.

Among those arrested are blogger Wael Abbas, pro-democracy activist Shady el-Ghazaly Harb, young comedian Shady Abu Zeid and activist Amal Fathy. They face an array of charges, including disseminating false news and belonging to an outlawed group.