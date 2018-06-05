Trafficware Delivers Game Changing Smart Signal Controller

DETROIT & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--After more than a year in research and development, customer focus groups, and input from renown industrial design teams, Trafficware debuts its Smart City ready, Advanced Traffic Controller (ATC), branded COMMANDER™, at this year’s Intelligent Transportation Society of America’s Annual Meeting. Demonstrations will be available in Booth 310.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005654/en/

Game Changing Smart City Traffic Signal Controller (Photo: Business Wire)

Trafficware’s Chief of Engineering Clyde Neel, who led the design team, explains, “COMMANDER is more than a traffic controller; it is a platform for the future of smart intersections and showcases Trafficware’s extensive experience in software and hardware design.”

Performance includes compliance with the Version 6 ATC standard, enhanced Version 6.25 engine board, and an additional processing module for graphics and other secondary control functions. COMMANDER’s design for enhanced usability includes a large, sloped and recessed front panel with a brilliant color touch screen for day and night time use, large keypad, and an intuitive, web-based graphical user interface (GUI) as well as a “classic” mode user interface. COMMANDER is designed to operate with Trafficware’s SCOUT (v80) controller firmware.

Trafficware’s CEO Jon Newhard explains why the industry needs a game-changer like COMMANDER.

“We listen to our customers who have told us time and again they want solutions that are ‘future proof.’ Since we have had experience in deploying Connected Vehicle and Smart City solutions to thousands of intersections and have stayed abreast of technology trends, Clyde and his team designed a controller that not only addresses the latest ATC specification, but it comes ready to handle the V2I and edge computing needs of the future.”

“While other companies in our space have throttled back on their investments in R&D, Trafficware has had a steady cadence of innovation. The market has made it clear, communities need and want the technology for Smart Signals, Connected Vehicle applications and the powerful advantages of advanced IoT and AI technologies. No one can sit back on their laurels when technology is taking leaps forward.”

He continues, “Part of our commitment to taking great care of customers is having this steady cadence of easily-digestible innovation for them to use at the time of their choosing. Trafficware has done this with deployments of real connected vehicle solutions, with wireless POD vehicle detection, with deploying Signal Performance Measures to the cloud, and with a steady pace of releases for ATMS and Synchro® . Today, it is our pleasure to introduce COMMANDER.”

At the core of COMMANDER is Trafficware’s controller firmware, used in tens of thousands of intersections. Major enhancements include:

Ruggedness and power to meet and exceed the latest Version 6.25 ATC standards. Advanced hardware and web-based software technology platforms. Large, bright color touch display optimized for day or night use. Custom tactile keyboard & generously spaced keys. Enhanced graphical user interface providing an intuitive experience that is second to none. 32 phase operations with 128 detector inputs, peer-to-peer messaging, Transit Signal Priority (TSP). SynchroGreen® Adaptive Signal Control & Connected Vehicle ready.

COMMANDER’s software is used in more Connected Vehicle, Adaptive Systems and Advanced Internet of Things (IoT) applications than any other ATC controller on the market. It is designed to meet and exceed the latest NEMA TS1, TS2 and ATC standards.

For more information, visit www.trafficware.com or call 281-269-6512.

Trafficware specializes in research, design, and development of electronic equipment and enterprise software to support the transportation industry. Trafficware’s four decades of industry expertise includes hands-on experience solving traffic management challenges, earning the company a reputation for unmatched quality. The company’s flagship Synchro® plus SimTraffic Simulation and Analysis Software product alone is used by engineers in more than 90 countries. The company also manufactures a full line of traffic equipment at its 100,000 square-foot technology center outside Houston, Texas. Trafficware’s growth is backed by KRG Capital Partners, a private equity firm with more than $4 billion in capital.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005654/en/

CONTACT: Trafficware

Barbara Catlin, 972-740-7150

barbaracatlin@trafficware.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MICHIGAN TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT HARDWARE TRANSPORT OTHER TRANSPORT MOBILE/WIRELESS

SOURCE: Trafficware

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/05/2018 10:00 AM/DISC: 06/05/2018 10:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005654/en