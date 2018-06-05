Oliver Luck Named XFL Commissioner & CEO

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--The XFL today announced that former NFL and NCAA executive and quarterback Oliver Luck has been named the league’s Commissioner & CEO. The new XFL kicks off in early 2020 and will deliver a fan-centric, innovative experience, including fast-paced games and a family-friendly environment, complemented by cross-platform viewing options and real-time fan engagement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605006068/en/

Oliver Luck, Commissioner & CEO, XFL (Photo: Business Wire)

“Oliver and I share the same vision and passion for reimagining the game of football,” said Vince McMahon, XFL Founder and Chairman. “His experience as both an athlete and executive will ensure the long-term success of the XFL.”

“Football has always been a constant in my life and I’m excited about the unique opportunity to present America’s favorite sport to fans in a new way,” said Oliver Luck. “The XFL will create first-class organizations that local cities across the country will be proud of.”

Earlier in his career, Luck served as President of NFL Europe and General Manager of the league’s Frankfurt Galaxy and Rhein Fire. Most recently Luck was the NCAA’s Executive Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Strategic Partnerships where he oversaw all NCAA regulatory functions including enforcement, academic and membership affairs, and the Eligibility Center.

Prior to the NCAA, Luck spent four years as the Director of Athletics at his alma mater, West Virginia University, where he presided over the school’s transition into the Big 12 Conference. He was also the first President and General Manager of Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo, and led the organization to two MLS Cup titles.

A Rhodes Scholarship finalist, Luck graduated from West Virginia University where he was a three-year starting quarterback, two-time Academic All-American, two-time team MVP and currently ranks sixth on the school’s all-time list for both passing yards and touchdowns. Luck was selected in the second round of the 1982 NFL draft by the Houston Oilers where he played until 1986.

Luck earned his J.D. from the University of Texas at Austin School of Law, graduating cum laude in 1987. He’s a member of the West Virginia University Sports Hall of Fame and CoSIDA Academic All-America Hall of Fame.

Plans for the XFL at launch include eight teams, 40-man active rosters and a 10-week regular season schedule, with a postseason consisting of two semifinal playoff games and a championship game.

Click here to see a video message from XFL Commissioner & CEO Oliver Luck.

About The XFL

The new XFL will reimagine football for the 21 st century when it kicks off in early 2020.

Football is America’s favorite sport boasting over 85 million fans but the traditional season is just too short. Seeing a tremendous opportunity to fill the void, Vince McMahon, XFL Founder and Chairman announced on January 25, 2018, the launch of a new league, which he is personally funding. McMahon is building the XFL with the same commitment and resolve that he has demonstrated building WWE into a global media and sports entertainment powerhouse.

Delivering authentic, high energy football for the whole family at an affordable price, the XFL will offer fast-paced games with fewer play stoppages and simpler rules. The league will launch with eight teams, 40-man active rosters, and a 10-week regular season schedule, with a postseason consisting of two semifinal playoff games and a championship game. Each contest will be a high profile event with tens of thousands of fans, featuring innovative elements that bring them closer to the players and the game they love. The XFL will also establish a health, wellness and safety program that meets the needs of today’s athletes.

The XFL will embrace the latest on and off-field technology, providing live game coverage, content and real-time engagement across multiple platforms, giving fans greater access than ever before. We will build strong grassroots relationships with local organizations in our Host Cities through social responsibility partnerships, and the XFL will enjoy the support of WWE’s many extraordinary resources and promotional capabilities.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605006068/en/

CONTACT: Media:

LOUD Communications

Lou D’Ermilio, 917-601-6898

lou@loudcommllc.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CONNECTICUT

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FOOTBALL SPORTS

SOURCE: XFL

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/05/2018 09:45 AM/DISC: 06/05/2018 09:45 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605006068/en