California judge who sentenced Stanford swimmer faces voters

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for the first time in decades because he sentenced a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.

Santa Clara County Judge Aaron Persky would be the first California judge recalled from office since 1932 if a majority of voters choose to remove him on Tuesday.

The recall effort was launched in June 2016 shortly after Persky sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus.

Critics say the sentence was too lenient.

The victim's eloquent statement was read in court before Turner's sentence and shared widely online. The case has now turned into one of the first electoral tests of the #MeToo movement's political clout.