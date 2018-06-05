WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--FRENCH OPEN

PARIS — The French Open quarterfinals begin: Dominic Thiem vs. Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic vs. Marco Cecchinato, Sloane Stephens vs. Daria Kasatkina, Yulia Putintseva vs. Madison Keys. Developing.

— With:

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN-THE LATEST. Real-time updates.

SOC--UEFA-BUFFON BAN

NYON, Switzerland — UEFA has banned Italian great Gianluigi Buffon for three games for his red card in a Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid, and later comments about the referee. SENT: 120 words.

SOC--WCUP-GERMANY'S GURU

BERLIN — Public personal hygiene mishaps, speeding fines, old-fashioned jumpers, a 1970s hairstyle, and cheesy commercials for men's beauty products - Germans are happy to overlook certain things about Joachim Loew. Because Jogi, as he is affectionately known, is a champion. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 820 words, photos.

— Also:

— SOC--WCUP-SPANISH FEDERATION — Spanish soccer boss arranges cheaper World Cup trip. SENT: 200 words, photo.

— SOC--WCUP-MOMENTS-HURST'S HAT TRICK — England wins in 1966. By Pan Pylas. SENT: 440 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-BRAZIL'S RECOVERY

RIO DE JANEIRO — There's no chance Tite or any of his players will forget the score of Brazil's humiliating semifinal loss at the last World Cup. Supporters of the Selecao still ensure it echoes in their ears: 7-1. Disgruntled fans chanted "7-1" at a recent training in Brazil. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 690 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-PUTIN'S TOURNAMENT

MOSCOW — Vladimir Putin's Russia was always going to be a controversial host, but few could have imagined the turbulent situation that greets the World Cup. The annexation of Crimea, alleged U.S. election interference, the war in Syria and a poisoned spy in Britain are just a few of the storms surrounding the Kremlin before Putin officially declares the tournament open next week. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 1180 words, photo.

SOC--WCUP-MONEY GAME

GENEVA — The 2018 World Cup has cost Russia billions of dollars to stage and will make FIFA hundreds of millions in profit. Still, the big numbers that are routine for major sports events are unlikely to set World Cup records. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 860 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-TICKETS INVESTIGATION

GENEVA — FIFA has filed a criminal complaint in Switzerland against online ticket platform Viagogo in its crackdown on unauthorized World Cup sales at marked-up prices. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 410 words, photo.

TRUMP-EAGLES

WASHINGTON — A day after scrubbing a White House visit by the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, President Donald Trump challenges a new NFL policy that requires players to stand if they're on the field during the national anthem or stay in the locker room. By Jill Colvin and Errin Haines Whack. SENT: 970 words, photo. Will be updated.

SOC--SPORTING LISBON-TURMOIL

Sporting Lisbon finds itself engulfed in turmoil, with players and its president tangled in a never-ending tug of war. One of Portugal<s biggest clubs, Sporting remains in crisis after a season that included an attack by fans on players and the resignation of its star goalkeeper. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1600 GMT.

Other Stories:

— HKN--STANLEY CUP-RUSSIAN INSPIRATION — Caps' Ovechkin and Kuznetsov inspire Russian players, fans. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 520 words, photos.

— CYC--CRITERIUM DU DAUPHINE — Second stage on Tuesday. UPCOMING: 200 words.

— HKN--STANLEY CUP — Capitals on verge of Cup after blowing out Golden Knights. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 890 words, photos.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Judge sets doubleheader strikeouts record as Yanks and Tigers split. SENT: 620 words, photo.

— GLF--US OPEN QUALIFYING — Adam Scott narrowly makes it through. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1000 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.