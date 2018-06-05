HEIDENHAIN & ETEL to Share Expertise at SEMICON West

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--Visitors to this July’s SEMICON West 2018 trade show will have the rare opportunity to learn about “Where Accuracy Meets Throughput” at the HEIDENHAIN and ETEL joint show booth in San Francisco, CA ( July 10 – 12 ). Here, three daily presentations will be given by HEIDENHAIN and ETEL experts highlighting several semiconductor-related applications in live presentations, with specific focus on how accuracy is maintained with fast throughput.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005416/en/

HEIDENHAIN's LIP 600 Linear Encoder to be on display at SEMICON West 2018 in July. (Photo: Business Wire)

The short presentations will be given three times during each day of the show at booth #1629 in the Moscone Center. An opportunity to discuss these topics directly with the experts is available after each presentation.

Many state-of-the-art products will be on display at the HEIDENHAIN/ETEL booth, including but not limited to:

About HEIDENHAIN

Dr. Johannes HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and supports motion control feedback solutions for the machine tool, semiconductor, electronics assembly and test, metrology, automation, medical, energy, biotechnology and other global markets. HEIDENHAIN employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide in its core business activities. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA, and has been serving the U.S. industry for over 50 years. www.heidenhain.us

ETEL S.A. is based in Switzerland with exclusive North American distribution through HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION in Schaumburg, IL.

Digital image available at: http://www.heidenhain.us/wp-content/uploads/LIP-6xxx.jpg

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005416/en/

CONTACT: HEIDENHAIN

Kathleen Stoneski, HEIDENHAIN’s North American PR Manager

kstoneski@heidenhain.com.

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES EUROPE NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA ILLINOIS GERMANY SWITZERLAND

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT NANOTECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR VOIP MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING OTHER MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: HEIDENHAIN

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/05/2018 09:33 AM/DISC: 06/05/2018 09:33 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005416/en