The Latest: Guatemala volcano still rumbling, spewing ash

Guatemala's Volcano of Fire is continuing to burst out rocks and ash, nearly two days after a major eruption that killed at least 69 people.

The country's volcanology and meteorology institute says the volcano has been experiencing eight to 10 moderate explosions per hour Tuesday morning, though the scale of the activity is far lower than that of Sunday.

That eruption caught residents of remote mountain hamlets off guard, with little or no time to flee to safety.

The volcano has been in eruption since 2002.

