California Sen. Dianne Feinstein should cruise in primary

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's U.S. Senate primary will determine whether 26-year incumbent Dianne Feinstein faces a challenge from the left or relative unknown Republican.

Feinstein is expected to cruise through Tuesday's contest and Kevin de Leon, the former state Senate leader, is the likely runner-up.

With Feinstein expected to get the lion's share of the votes and 31 other candidates running there's a remote possibility someone other than de Leon finishes second.

Eleven Republicans are running. None even received the party's endorsement.

Feinstein says her experience is what California needs. De Leon says Feinstein doesn't fight hard enough against President Donald Trump.

A Feinstein-de Leon race would be the second Senate contest between Democrats since California switched to a top-two primary system where the highest vote-getters advance regardless of party.