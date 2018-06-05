Improving Organizational Performance: a Competitive Intelligence Study for a Nutraceutical Products Manufacturer | Infiniti Research

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new competitive intelligence study on the nutraceutical products manufacturing industry. A leading player in the nutraceuticals industry wanted gain detailed insights into the competitive environment to make better strategic decisions.

Competitive Intelligence A Success Story on How it Helped a Leading Nutraceutical Products Manufacturer to Improve Organizational Performance. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the competitive intelligence experts at Infiniti, “To effectively execute competitive intelligence in business processes, nutraceutical companies need to understand that market intelligence is the foundation of collective intelligence.”

Nutraceuticals is a wide-ranging umbrella term that is frequently used to define products derived from food sources with added health benefits in addition to its current nutritional value. It is usually considered to be a non-specific biological therapy used to improve the overall well-being of its consumers. Nutraceutical products contain functional foods and dietary supplements.

The competitive intelligence solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to predict and respond to challenges and problems before they arise. The client was able to gather and examine actionable information about the nutraceutical products manufacturing marketplace and build an effective business strategy.

This competitive intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This competitive intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Enhance their organizational performance Better understand the market

This competitive intelligence solution provided predictive insights on:

This competitive intelligence solution provided predictive insights on:

Driving the growth of the global nutraceuticals market in developing countries Influencing customers to make healthier lifestyle choices

View the complete competitive intelligence study here:

