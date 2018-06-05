Land a Private Helicopter at this $3.15mm Connecticut Waterfront Property listed by Power Broker Gloria Dillard of Keller Williams Prestige Properties

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--On the move…. Gloria Dillard of Dillard Realty, a part of Keller Williams Prestige Properties is on a mission to create the ultimate lifestyle when listing million dollar properties in Connecticut. After recently forming an exclusive million-dollar listing platform in which CT properties are heavily marketed to the Gold Coast Triangle of CT, NYC and the Hamptons, an immense focus has been on creating a lifestyle around these listings. Case and point is her latest luxury direct water front listing located at 241 Pleasant Point Rd. in Branford, CT. The property is truly a “Pleasant Point of View” which overlooks Long Island Sound and the Thimble Islands and has its own 100 Feet of private sandy beach. A rare key feature is that you can land a helicopter on the property due to no current Town restrictions which provides a wealthy buyer ultimate accessibility saving time and money. It is the perfect location for a Manhattan Executive as it enables them to be at the property within 30 minutes. A Hollywood style mini movie complete with actors was created to highlight the luxury lifestyle this direct waterfront property will provide. Please take a moment, view the video and sit back and enjoy the experience: Visit 241 Pleasant Point Rd. to view photography, floor plans and a Hollywood style mini video.

Land a Private Helicopter at this $3.15mm Connecticut Waterfront Property. Easy 30 minute commute to Manhattan. (Photo: Business Wire)

To schedule a private showing or discuss listing or buyer representation contact Gloria Dillard. She may be reached at 203-246-5936 or via email at gdillard@kw.com.

About Dillard Realty

Dillard Realty is a team of Real Estate professionals that are focused on the needs of Fairfield County Connecticut buyers, sellers and investors. One of their distinguishing factors from your everyday Connecticut agent is that they focus on connecting Fairfield County sellers with New York City buyers. This is accomplished by holding real estate licenses in Connecticut & New York and their affiliations with New York private banks & real estate company platforms. Owned by Nathan and Gloria Dillard, their company is part of the Keller-Williams Realty firm, the largest real estate franchise firm in the world. For more information, visit www.Dillard-Realty.com.

