SweeTARTS Expands Product Portfolio with New SweeTARTS Gummies

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--SweeTARTS, the candy-obsessed brand that believes in making the world anything but bland, today announced the launch of its newest product offering, SweeTARTS Gummies, now available at retailers nationwide. Created to celebrate those who follow their many passions and live creatively, SweeTARTS Gummies feature an endless variety of fun shapes, including a turntable, VR headset and rocket ship, and are available in both sweet and sour fruity flavors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005669/en/

New SweeTARTS Gummies (Graphic: Business Wire)

“After recently surveying more than 1,000 college students, and learning that more than 76 percent prefer gummy candies over chewy, hard or licorice candy formats, we knew our fans would be thrilled to try our new Gummies offerings,” said Benjamin Jones, SweeTARTS marketing associate. “With no artificial colors, the new SweeTARTS Gummies pack the same electrifying SweeTARTS flavor that our fans have come to know and love, and with an endless variety of shapes and flavors, no bag is ever the same!”

SweeTARTS is kicking off the launch with a “Search for the Next Gummy Shape” contest, inviting fans to pick the next gummy shape for a chance to win a year supply of SweeTARTS Gummies. The winner will also see their shape appear in a future bag of SweeTARTS Gummies. Through July 22, 2018, fans can submit their ideas by visiting https://www.sweetartscandy.com/nextshape.

In addition to submitting their favorite shape ideas, consumers also have the chance to win $10,000, or one of over 100 daily prizes, by entering the “Shape Your Passion” sweepstakes. SweeTARTS invites candy aficionados to answer questions about their hobbies and interests using only gummy-shaped pieces. Through August 20, 2018, fans can enter by visiting www.sweetartscandy.com/shapeyourpassion and uploading their photo to Instagram or Twitter using #ShapeYourPassionSweepstakes.

The new SweeTARTS Sour Gummies and Gummies can be found at retailers nationwide, including Target, Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Meijer, HEB, Family Dollar, Rite Aid, Circle K, and Speedway and are available in 4oz Share Pack ($1.69 SRP), 5.25oz Medium Peg ($1.99 SRP) and 10oz Stand Up Bag ($2.89 SRP).

To find a retailer near you, and to learn more about the SweeTARTS product portfolio, visit www.sweetartscandy.com and follow @SweeTARTSCandy on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, #SweeTARTSGummies.

About SweeTARTS

First introduced in 1963, SweeTARTS has grown into a fan-favorite candy brand known for its electrifying flavor combination of delightfully sweet and delicately tart. Available in an array of colorful candy creations, the SweeTARTS product portfolio includes Original SweeTARTS, SweeTARTS Soft & Chewy Ropes, SweeTARTS Gummies, and SweeTARTS Chewy. For more information, please visit www.sweetartscandy.com, and follow @SweeTARTSCandy on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005669/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Team N for SweeTARTS

Lauren Jacobson, 213.479.4001

ljacobson@team-n.net

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CHILDREN TEENS RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE CONSUMER

SOURCE: Nestlé

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/05/2018 09:03 AM/DISC: 06/05/2018 09:03 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005669/en