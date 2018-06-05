TNS Targets Growth with Strategic New Chief Product Officer Hire

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--Transaction Network Services (TNS) has hired telecommunication industry veteran Bill Versen to the newly created position of Chief Product Officer.

In this role, Mr Versen will oversee TNS’ global product vision, product design and development, and product marketing and management. Mr Versen will be responsible for ensuring that TNS’ products and services continue to drive the company’s strategy of creating innovative solutions that support the ever-evolving needs of our customers.

Mike Keegan, Chief Executive Officer at TNS, said: “We are excited to be welcoming Bill to TNS. By hiring Bill, we are adding a dynamic and experienced individual who has a strong track record of being a hands-on, forward-looking product leader. Today, the industries we support are rapidly changing which adds increasing complexity to the product development process as well as product lifecycle management.

“Bill’s product management experience and his understanding of market trends and new technologies will help us more effectively deal with this complexity and thereby allow us to further drive innovation and ensure that our products and services continue to produce sustainable value for our customers worldwide.

“In connection with Bill’s hiring, we are aligning all of our product and development resources under Bill so he can implement market-leading processes and procedures across the organization. This alignment should produce the synergies necessary for focused innovation, faster delivery and more-effective product management.”

Prior to joining TNS, Mr Versen was Director of Product Management at Harman International, a Samsung Company, with specific responsibility for its Ignite cloud platform. This platform enables connected services to the automotive industry, but also extends to IoT, including Smart Cities and Connected Enterprises. In his role at Harman, Mr Versen led the development of a global, multi-year roadmap for connected car services and oversaw the launch of multiple Software-as-a-Service offerings.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Versen said: “I’m thrilled to join TNS. TNS has a diverse and unique product portfolio that serves the payments, financial services and telecom industries, all of which are evolving very quickly. I am eager to leverage my experience, passion for technology and innovation to address the challenges faced by our customers and to continually develop and drive innovative products and services that will generate future growth for both TNS and our customers.”

Mr Versen is a 21-year veteran of the telecommunications industry. During his ten-year tenure in Verizon’s product organization, he led the growth, expansion and evolution of Verizon’s collaboration and mobile workforce management product portfolio. Mr Versen has also held various senior-level roles at 3Com/US Robotics as well as positions with Motorola and US Cellular.

TNS is one of the industry’s leading global providers of data communications and interoperability solutions and a trusted partner to thousands of financial organizations, telecommunication providers and retailers around the world. Founded in the US in 1990, TNS now provides services to customers in over 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. For more information please visit www.tnsi.com.

Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a broad range of networks and innovative value-added services which enable transactions and the exchange of information in diverse industries such as retail, banking, payment processing, telecommunications and the financial markets.

TNS has designed and implemented multiple data networks which support a variety of widely accepted communications protocols and are designed to be scalable and accessible by multiple methods.

