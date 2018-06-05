BUFFALO Inc. Selects Aquantia to Deliver 10GbE for New TeraStation WS5020 Line

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--Computex – Aquantia, a leader in Multi-Gigabit Ethernet, announced today that Buffalo has selected the Aquantia AQtion AQC107 Multi-Gig Ethernet controller to provide Multi-Gig network connectivity for all 23 devices in the new TeraStation WS5020 line. Buffalo TeraStation WS5020 devices are built to provide future-proof storage solutions for tomorrow’s business demands. The TeraStation WS5020 line includes a range of both desktop and rackmount Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices that are available in the United States, Europe and Japan. The selection of the AQtion AQC107 for its unmatched 10GbE connectivity was the obvious choice for this enterprise grade line.

Masaya Ishimaru, Director of Network Business at Buffalo said: “Buffalo TeraStation drives are known for allowing business users to reliably share and safeguard data. To take the TeraStation product line to the next level we looked for a technology partner that can differentiate the line’s capabilities. With the AQtion AQC107 the time needed for reading and writing files, plus backups, is dramatically reduced and the user experience is enhanced.”

TeraStation WS5020 NAS devices are integrated with Windows Storage Server 2016 (pre-tested NAS-grade hard drives included). They are perfect for professionals using large files including graphics, video, and CAD and allow a seamless integration with existing Windows based environment. This new series also integrates Microsoft based cloud services Azure Backup. With the Multi-Gig Ethernet Controller designed on the motherboard of the NAS, the Aquantia AQC107 delivers a clear step-up in user productivity. As an example, the time taken to download stored data from the NAS on ten enterprise PCs, simultaneously during a virus check, has been reduced to a third or less of that for conventional storage products. 1

LK Bhupathi, Senior Director of Product Marketing, Aquantia Corp. said: “Being selected by Buffalo to power this wide range of enterprise devices is proof that the adoption of Multi-Gig connectivity is gaining momentum. We are pleased to collaborate with Buffalo to deliver this new line of future proofed storage solutions that increase productivity and improve the end-user experience.”

