Business Wire and TrendKite Announce the Integration of TrendKite Analytics within Business Wire’s NewsTrak Report

SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--Business Wire, the global leader in press release distribution, and TrendKite, the digital PR platform, today announced the two companies will integrate TrendKite analytics into Business Wire’s NewsTrak reports as part of its Global-Mobile-Social-Measureable (GMSM) suite of services. Public relations, marketing and communications professionals now have an easy way to quantify earned media success with the powerful combination of Business Wire’s news distribution and TrendKite’s media results insights. The integrated service is the first offering to emerge from the recently announced partnership between the two companies.

“Communications professionals spend far too much time manually pouring through search engines and online news alerts to assess media results, with no concrete way to connect media outcomes to communications efforts,” said Geff Scott, CEO of Business Wire. “By integrating TrendKite’s groundbreaking media analytics into our NewsTrak reporting tool, communications professionals can demonstrate real business value for their hard work.”

With the new TrendKite analytics integration in the NewsTrak report, customers can now see results including:

Total press release pickup Organic pickup Sentiment tracking Reach to top publishers with high viewership Search Engine Optimization (SEO) impact by Moz Country and region pickup

Customers can also see an Article Impact report, which evaluates the quality of coverage by considering readership, social amplification and sentiment of pickups for an overall success metric. Additionally, customers can drill down to see and share individual mentions and pickups directly from the report.

“Measuring organic press release pickup and business impact has been extremely difficult, if not impossible, because PR industry monitoring tools haven’t kept pace with the rest of the marketing stack,” said Erik Huddleston, CEO of TrendKite. “TrendKite’s integration into Business Wire’s NewsTrak report offers customers the only solution to measure the true impact of their public relations efforts including reach, key message pull-through and organic impact of your press release.”

“Business Wire’s new report is particularly valuable when releasing news that is fast-moving and organically viral,” said Gerry Spahn, Head of Communications for Americas, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “We appreciate that the report provides a specific view of not only the outlets that are picking up our press release, but also the value and metrics behind each piece of content that is picked up, sorted by impact.”

NewsTrak Reports will incorporate TrendKite analytics immediately as a new enhancement to GMSM distribution services at no additional cost. For more information, visit www.businesswire.com or www.trendkite.com.

