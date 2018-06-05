BigCommerce for WordPress Marries Scalable Commerce and Limitless Content

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--BigCommerce, the leading ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced BigCommerce for WordPress, a full-featured integration that combines the flexibility of the WordPress platform with BigCommerce’s robust commerce engine, empowering the millions of merchants using WordPress to grow and customize their stores like never before. Additionally, the company unveiled a new, API-driven Commerce-as-a-Service initiative during the Internet Retailer Conference & Expo (IRCE) that will allow brands to seamlessly deliver commerce experiences through custom and commercial content management systems while centrally managing catalog, customer and order data through BigCommerce.

“WordPress powers the web presence of millions of businesses around the world, allowing them to bring their brands and content to life. Our WordPress integration enables retailers to combine the world’s most popular content management system with the world’s best cloud commerce platform,” said Jimmy Duvall, chief product officer for BigCommerce. “Through our Commerce-as-a-Service offering, we are further demonstrating to customers our commitment to delivering the industry’s most open SaaS ecommerce platform.”

Thirty percent of all websites are powered by WordPress, making it the most widely-used content management system globally 1. Through BigCommerce for WordPress, content-first brands will gain the ability to build and manage commerce experiences directly on the WordPress platform through a single plug-in, improving storefront performance and streamlining storefront management tasks.

Additional merchant benefits include:

Seamless content-and-commerce experiences. BigCommerce for WordPress gives merchants access to the industry-leading ecommerce capabilities necessary to grow an online business at scale without compromising site content or user experiences. Industry-leading ecommerce scalability. By transferring the commerce elements from the WordPress admin to BigCommerce, merchants can enjoy a more efficient experience that is not impeded by back-end bloat and can quickly scale ecommerce functionality as the need arises. Out-of-the-box commerce functionality. WordPress developers can quickly integrate end-to-end commerce capabilities to an existing site experience using BigCommerce’s robust ecosystem of apps and sizable catalog of fully-integrated payment and shipping methods to build an ecommerce offering that is tailored to their business needs. Enhanced ecommerce security and peace of mind. BigCommerce provides a secure, PCI compliant checkout, enabling merchants to deliver a superior website experience without the added concern of managing and maintaining PCI compliance.

“We love WordPress. It empowers us to customize our website in ways that match our brand values, and it enables us to tell compelling stories alongside our retail partners,” said Chris Grow, global marketing manager at Firewire Surfboards. “With BigCommerce for WordPress we’ll have what we’ve always wanted - a laboratory for experimenting with ecommerce experiences that both bring value to Firewire retailers and enable more surfers to find our surfboards who previously couldn’t access them.”

“Together with BigCommerce, we are excited to deliver a world-class, scalable commerce solution to the WordPress community,” said Travis Totz, director of new projects at Modern Tribe. “With BigCommerce for WordPress built the WordPress way and Gutenberg ready, developers can now easily leverage a modern SaaS ecommerce engine to power WordPress projects of all sizes.”

A beta release of BigCommerce for WordPress is available to developers beginning today. Developers can learn more and access documentation by visiting www.bigcommerce.com/wordpress. Retailers and partners can learn more about BigCommerce’s Commerce-as-a-Service initiative by visiting www.bigcommerce.com/caas. Those attending IRCE can learn more about BigCommerce’s Commerce-as-a-Service initiative and the newly released BigCommerce for WordPress tool by visiting booth #1013.

1 “ Usage of content management systems for websites.” W 3 Techs. March 2018.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce is the world’s largest cloud ecommerce platform for established and rapidly growing businesses. Combining enterprise functionality, an open architecture and app ecosystem, and market-leading performance, BigCommerce enables businesses to grow online sales with 80% less cost, time and complexity than on-premise software. BigCommerce powers B2B and B2C ecommerce for more than 60,000 brands, 2,000+ mid-market businesses, 30 Fortune 1000 companies and industry-leading brands, including Assurant, Ben & Jerry’s, Paul Mitchell, Skullcandy, Sony and Toyota. For more information, visit www.bigcommerce.com.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

