Harris Corporation Delivers Fifth GPS III Satellite Navigation Payload

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) has provided Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) with its fifth of ten advanced navigation payloads contracted for the U.S. Air Force GPS III satellite program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005601/en/

GPS III satellites in production flow at Lockheed Martin's GPS III Processing Facility near Denver. Harris navigational payloads have been delivered for the first five GPS III satellites. (Photo: Business Wire)

The GPS III navigation payload features a Mission Data Unit (MDU) with a unique 70-percent digital design that links atomic clocks, radiation-hardened computers and powerful transmitters – enabling signals three times more accurate than those on current GPS satellites. The payload also boosts satellite signal power, increases jamming resistance by eight times and helps extend the satellite’s lifespan.

Lockheed Martin successfully integrated the navigation payload into the fifth GPS III space vehicle (GPS III SV05). Harris is committed to delivering three more payloads by the first quarter of calendar year 2019 for GPS III SVs 06-08.

Four navigation payloads have already been fully integrated on GPS III SV01-SV04. In September 2017, the Air Force declared the first GPS III satellite Available for Launch, or “AFL,” with launch expected later in 2018. In December 2017, GPS III SV02 completed rigorous thermal vacuum testing and is expected to be declared AFL this summer. GPS III SV03 and SV04 are expected to undergo environmental testing this year.

In November 2017, Harris announced that it completed development of an even more-powerful, fully digital MDU for the Air Force’s GPS III Follow On (GPS IIIF) program. The new GPS IIIF payload design will further enhance the satellite’s capabilities and performance for the Air Force.

Harris’ expertise in creating and sending GPS signals extends back to the mid-1970s – providing navigation technology for every U.S. GPS satellite ever launched. While the Air Force originally developed GPS for warfighters, millions of people around the world and billions of dollars of commerce now depend on the accurate, reliable signal created and sent by Harris navigation technology.

About Harris Corporation

Harris Corporation is a leading technology innovator, solving customers’ toughest mission-critical challenges by providing solutions that connect, inform and protect. Harris supports government and commercial customers in more than 100 countries and has approximately $6 billion in annual revenue. The company is organized into three business segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems and Space and Intelligence Systems. Learn more at harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about payload capabilities and future payload deliveries are forward-looking and involve risk and uncertainties. Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005601/en/

CONTACT: Harris Corporation

Ellen Mitchell, 585-435-1991

Space and Intelligence Systems

ellen.mitchell@harris.com

or

Jim Burke, 321-727-9131

jim.burke@harris.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY AUDIO/VIDEO TRANSPORT SATELLITE AIR MANUFACTURING AEROSPACE ENGINEERING DEFENSE CONTRACTS OTHER DEFENSE

SOURCE: Harris Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/05/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 06/05/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005601/en