Aquantia & QNAP to Demonstrate New Paradigms of Multi-Gig Networked Storage for Power Users at Computex

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--Aquantia (NYSE: AQ), a leader in Multi-Gigabit Ethernet, will feature the QNAP ® TS-963X Network Attached Storage (NAS) as part of its next generation Multi-Gig home office demonstrations at Computex in Taipei, June 5-9. Moving huge files within the small office or home network setup has always been a pain point for users - whether it’s large design files, backup, HD videos, digital photo albums or personal data. The QNAP TS-963X selected the award-winning Aquantia AQtion AQC107 10G Ethernet controller to deliver new levels of networked capabilities and solve those problems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005738/en/

The Aquantia AQtion AQC107 Provides Multi-Gig Capabilities to Network Attached Storage (Photo: Business Wire)

“QNAP has been an industry leader in storage for well over a decade, consistently delivering new levels of performance and innovative design,” said LK Bhupathi, Senior Director of Product Marketing, Aquantia Corp. “Working with QNAP to solve the user pain point for storage was an obvious choice. The implementation of the AQtion AQC107 in the TS-963X at the edge of the small office or home network will eliminate some of the most frustrating bottlenecks that hamper the user experience.”

“By leveraging the industry-leading Aquantia AQtion AQC107 Ethernet controller, the TS-963X provides users with the solution to the problem that has plagued PC users for years,” said David Tsao, Director of Product Management at QNAP. “By combining QNAP storage acumen with Aquantia Multi-Gig capabilities, the NAS and PC finally come together to provide the ultimate personal cloud solution.”

The TS-963X features the utmost in Multi-Gig connectivity with a built-in 10GBASE-T port that supports 10Gigabit Ethernet and is also backward compatible with all Ethernet speeds. The 10GBASE-T port utilizes the Aquantia AQtion AQC107 Ethernet controller to enable lightning-fast performance for applications such as database transfers, virtual machine storage and huge data backups. The TS-963X also features an AMD Embedded G-Series GX-420MC quad-core 2.0 GHz processor and nine drive bays. Four 2.5-inch drive bays can be used to install SSDs to enable caching and Qtier, QNAP’s proprietary tiered storage solution. The TS-963X also features several QNAP technologies including VJBOD, Container Station, and Virtualization Station, to empower a wide range of business applications and can also be easily expanded to fit future data storage requirements.

About the AQtion AQC107

The Aquantia AQC107 Multi-Gig Ethernet controller easily handles 10GbE performance with a x4/x2/x1 PCI Express interface. It incorporates Aquantia’s industry proven AQrate ® PHY technology to deliver up to 10 GbE network connectivity speed through 100 meters of Cat 6a cabling enabling higher data rates with zero change to legacy cabling. It is compatible with both the IEEE ® 802.3 an/bz standard and the NBASE-T TM Alliance PHY speciﬁcation to support all Ethernet speed nodes up to 10G. It also integrates IEEE Energy Efficient Ethernet and Media Access Control Security – MACsec.

About QNAP Systems Inc.

QNAP Systems, Inc., headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, provides a comprehensive range of cutting-edge Network-attached Storage (NAS) and video surveillance solutions based on the principles of usability, high security, and flexible scalability. QNAP offers quality NAS products for home and business users, providing solutions for storage, backup/snapshot, virtualization, teamwork, multimedia, and more. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than “simple storage”, and has created many NAS-based innovations to encourage users to host and develop Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and machine learning solutions on their QNAP NAS.

About Aquantia

Aquantia is a leader in the design, development and marketing of advanced, high-speed communications ICs for Ethernet connectivity in the Data Center, Enterprise Infrastructure, Access and Automotive markets. Aquantia products are designed to cost-effectively deliver leading-edge data speeds for use in the latest generation of communications infrastructure to alleviate network bandwidth bottlenecks caused by the growth of global IP traffic and in emerging and demanding applications such as autonomous driving. Aquantia is headquartered in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.aquantia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in the press release that are not historical facts, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements relating to the potential benefits of Aquantia’s products. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. Aquantia cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to the size and growth of the Aquantia’s potential markets and the ability to compete therein, as well as market demand for and performance of Aquantia’s products. For a discussion of these and other related risks, please refer to Aquantia’s recent SEC filings which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on Aquantia’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Aquantia undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in Aquantia’s expectations.

(AQ-INV)

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005738/en/

CONTACT: Aquantia Corporate Communications:

Diane Vanasse, 408-242-0027

dvanasse@aquantia.com

or

Aquantia Investor Relations:

Deborah Stapleton, 650-815-1239

deb@stapleton.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA TAIWAN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS DATA MANAGEMENT HARDWARE NETWORKS SEMICONDUCTOR

SOURCE: Aquantia

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/05/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 06/05/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005738/en